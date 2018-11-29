A special Game of Thrones reunion episode confirmed, to release post the final season

Ahead of the premiere of the final season of the hit sitcom Game of Thrones, the makers will treat the fans to a reunion episode which will include all the actors who were part of the series till date. HBO channel confirmed the news of the special episode but it won’t air on the network - it will only be available as part of the complete series home video box set, which will package all eight seasons together, reported people.com.

Also, the reunion episode will be out only after the release of the final season. According to Entertainment Weekly, the episode was shot in Belfast, Ireland, earlier this year and was hosted by Conan O’Brien. Actor Sean Bean, who rose to fame with his character of Ned Stark in the show, was the first cast member to share the news of the reunion among fans. “It was for season eight, the last one. So they decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and (O’Brien) kind of hosted the evening,” he said.

Actor Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, may have been featured as well as he was seen in Belfast. The final season will release in April, 2019.

The Game of Thrones cast refrains from talking about the final season. However, Nathalie Emmanuel who plays Missandei, a close confidant of Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen in the show told IANS, “There are so many characters and stories that haven’t found their conclusion. So, this season is going to be incredibly satisfying for people. It is going to be incredibly exciting and heartbreaking.”

Recently, Kit Harington who plays the lead character Jon Snow, faced allegations of cheating on his wife Rose Leslie as a Russian model reportedly claimed to have had an affair with him during and after his marriage. At present, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who plays his sister Sansa in the show, is in India to attend the wedding of her fiancé Joe Jonas’s brother Nick Jonas with Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra in Jodhpur.

