After PM Modi on Bear Grylls’ Man Vs Wild, hilarious memes take over internet as Twitter says ‘Ek Tha Tiger’

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:56 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appearance on adventure TV show, Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild has caught the attention of the world. Telecast on August 12, the Discovery Channel programme emphasised on the PM’s credentials as a protector of nature. “Every plant is a flower. We see God in every plant,” Modi said as the two men made a spear and crossed a freezing river in a makeshift boat.

“It is every human’s responsibility (to protect the environment). The biggest problem is our lifestyle. We exploit nature for our enjoyment, and that is the biggest problem,” he said in Hindi, with Grylls appearing to understand.

He also spoke about his humble beginnings as a tea-seller’s son and how he visited Himalayas in his youth that led to awakening of the soul. The programme, which was endorsed by political leaders, actors and influencers on social media, ended with Grylls saying a prayer for India and for “iconic global leader” Modi.

Within no time, Twitter was flooded with hundreds of memes inspired from PM Modi’s appearance on the show. While many were impressed by the PM, others were in it for laughs. Many wondered if Grylls actually understood the stories told by Modi about his several adventures given the PM spoke in Hindi.

#ManVsWild



Modiji: Mera tiger se purana rishta hai



Bear Grylls: How?



Modiji(shows this picture): pic.twitter.com/l9p97PV0s9 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 12, 2019

Maharani Sivagami to Mahendra Bahubali: pic.twitter.com/dbGszo8grQ — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) August 12, 2019

People looking for wildlife in this episode of #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/OL9ZIiLdeK — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) August 12, 2019

When you finally meet the person whose Netflix ID you use. #PMModionDiscovery #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/2HItVfhE8E — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 29, 2019

PM Modi had earlier informed people on Twitter that his adventures with Grylls, 45, would "throw light on environmental conservation and climate change."

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 10:55 IST