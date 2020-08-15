Angad Hasija on his ‘gym friend’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: I was devastated and felt like quitting the industry

tv

Aug 15, 2020

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14 came as a shock to everyone. More so to those who were friends with him. In fact, actor Angad Hasija admits that he was so affected by the news that he contemplated quitting the profession altogether.

“His transition from TV to Bollywood was praiseworthy, and he quickly became the star everyone was talking about,” he says, adding, “When I got the news [of his death] I was devastated, and felt like quitting the industry.”

Hasija goes on the explain why he didn’t comment on the incident so far.

“I I felt some people were just using his name for their own benefit. Sushant and I became friends while doing Zara Nachke Dikha. We would often meet each other during award shows as Bidaai and Pavitra Rishta, our respective shows, would get nominated. We also went to the same gym, earlier. He was so full of energy,” says Hasija, adding that while they wouldn’t call or message every day, they did connect on and off.

Reacting to the reports of Rajput being depressed and under medication, Hasija says, “I couldn’t believe any of that... My initial thought was that if a talented performer like him suffered so much just because of the industry, I’ve no hopes of making it to Bollywood. I got so scared and worried that it took me time to get back to work.”

Talking about facing lows in life, Hasija shares, “There have been times when things didn’t go as expected in my career, and it disturbed me. Every time this would happen, I reached out to my family. That’s important. I believe, in our kind of profession, we should have a backup. I do have one in my family business, so that I’ve something to fall back on if things go wrong,” he ends.

