Bard of Blood premiere: Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra add star power to Emraan Hashmi’s Netflix debut

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:24 IST

Netflix’s upcoming Indian Original series Bard of Blood had a starry premiere in Mumbai on Monday night. The show’s lead actors--Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vineet Kumar Singh-- were joined by other members of the film industry as they celebrated the new show.

The show’s producer and actor Shah Rukh Khan added more star power to the event. He arrived to the screening in a blue denim jacket, white T-shirt and a dark pair of pants. He met the entire cast of the show with hugs and clicked pics with them.

Kirti Kulhari with Sobhita Dhulipala at the premiere.

Vineet Kumar Singh with Boman Irani.

Parineeti Chopra and filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane with his wife.

Shah Rukh Khan at the premiere.

Sobhita wore a shiny, shimmery bronze-coloured outfit to the premiere. She held on to co-star Kirti Kulhari’s hand at the red carpet as they posed together. Kirti wore a yellow and blue pant suit with white heels.

Emraan, too, looked dapper in a navy suit with white shirt and brown shoes. He flaunted his handlebar moustache and smiled for the cameras. Vineet braved the Mumbai weather in a white turtle neck and a mauve chequered suit.

Actor Parineeti Chopra was seen in an all-white pant suit and interacted with the media at the event. She recently returned from the UK after wrapping up shoot for the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train.

The show will release on Netflix this week on September 27. Based on Bilal Siddiqi’s book of the same name, the espionage thriller will see Emraan as a disgraced spy, who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor to save four Indian agents who are held as hostages in Balochistan.

Emraan says even though things are not official yet, he would like to return for a second season of the show. “I have had tremendous time working on Bard of Blood. In the beginning, I had some sleepless nights trying to figure out how to play this character. But now I have tasted blood and I would want the second season.But the tricky part is that we had a book here, that the show is based on. So if we plan anything in future, we need to be cautious and hopefully make a better second season,” he says.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 12:22 IST