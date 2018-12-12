Bidaai actor Parul Chauhan makes for a beautiful bride as she marries Chirag Thakkar. See pics

Television actor Parul Chauhan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame tied the knot with beau Chirag Thakkar on December 12. The two got married as per traditional Hindu rituals in Mumbai in the presence of their family and close friends.

The bride wore a red silk sari along with a maroon velvet dupatta. Looking beautiful in her bridal get up, the actor accessorised the look with gold jewellery and red chooda. The groom complemented her outfit in a white sherwani and matching turban paired with a similar velvet dupatta.

A fun-filled mehendi ceremony was also held ahead of the wedding. Parul had worn a peppy yellow crop top with floral motifs and a similar lehenga.

According to a report in Bombay Times, Parul had revealed that they will also have a court marriage in Mumbai which will be followed by a small function in her hometown Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. The couple will reportedly also throw a wedding reception for their industry friends in Mumbai.

Parul became a familiar face by playing the lead role of Ragini in her first television show Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai. She played a dusky beauty on the show, who was often looked down upon for her skin tone. Actor Sara Khan had played her sister on the show and the two went on to acquire instant fame and major television awards. Parul later played the lead role in Rishton Se Badi Pratha and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. She was then seen in a supporting role in TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.Chirag is a film actor and had featured in 2016 film Yeh Hai Lollipop.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 15:45 IST