Bidaai actor Parul Chauhan to marry Chirag Thakkar on December 12

Even as speculation about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding at the end of this year continues, TV star Parul Chauhan has confirmed that she is all set to tie the knot this December with Chirag Thakkar. The TV actor found fame with TV shows such as Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

According to a report in Times of India, Parul will wed actor Chirag Thakkar on December 12. However, unlike big fat Bollywood weddings, hers will be a quiet family affair -- the couple has opted for a court wedding in Mumbai, followed by a function in her home town in Uttar Pradesh and another one in Mumbai.

The report quoted her as saying: “My family and relatives have been waiting for me to get married. Everybody has this question, so finally yes, the time has come. I am getting married on December 12. We haven’t zeroed in on the venue yet, but there will be a court marriage in Mumbai, followed by a small function in my hometown, Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh and a get-together in Mumbai.”

Parul and Chirag have been together for more than three years but Parul doesn’t quite like the phrase ‘dating’. In the report, she explains how they have never dated each other. “”Chirag is not my boyfriend, he is my friend. We have not dated in the conventional term. If having coffee together and sharing everything with you best friend amounts to dating, then yes, we dated for three years.”

They met in 2015 through a common friend and have remained good friends. She says that he never proposed to her. However when she realised that she should marry a guy like is when she started to know him better. Then, last year, when her mother was with her for Diwali, she invited Chirag and his family for puja. When her mother met Chirag, she took a liking for him and declared that she would want a son-in-law like him. Later, the two families discussed the issue and the matter fell in place.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 17:54 IST