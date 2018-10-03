Bigg Boss 12, day 15 preview: Captaincy task brings out contestants’ inner competitor

Bigg Boss has no intention of giving the housemates an easy way out, especially when it comes to the luxury budget task. With the culmination of a challenging nomination task, it was time for the house mates to gear up and prepare to win themselves a luxury budget. Bigg Boss woke the contestants with a fiery track Jigar Ma Badi Aag Hai, giving them a hint of the storm that was about to hit them. This particular task will also affect the captaincy for the week.

A huge volcano was set up in the garden area, one that would spit out colourful balls. The singles and one member from each ‘jodi’ will be allowed to participate in the task. Dipika, Nehha, Srishty, Karanvir and Sreesanth took part against Romil, Jasleen, Saba, Deepak and Sorabh. Surbhi and Somi were the sanchalaks of this task. Each member was given a glass box which they had to fill with the coloured balls they collected. After every gong, the contestant with the least balls is eliminated. The last three survivors are given a chance to battle for the post of captain of the week.

The singles and the ‘jodis’ bring out their vigorous sides and battle it out as if their lives depended on it. From jumping into the pool to climbing on the roof, they head on to collect the maximum number of balls. The tough task was to ensure that their opposition didn’t steal from their collection. As the competition aggravates tempers, Karanvir - Romil, Srishty - Deepak and Saba-Nehha get into a brawl for trying to snatch each other’s collection.

As the ‘jodis’ and singles take on each other with agitation, will they be able to save themselves and seal their position for the captaincy task?

