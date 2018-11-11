Bigg Boss 12, Weekend Ka Vaar, day 56 LIVE: Salman Khan cancels evictions, brings gifts for Deepak, Romil

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss was filled with several different segments, from Salman Khan’s leg-pulling to intimate conversations between contestants. This week’s nominated contestants are Somi, Surbhi, Romil and Deepak. At the end of the episode, Salman revealed that the evictions had been cancelled this week, because it was Diwali.

According to a poll conducted by Hindustan Times, voters wanted Somi Khan to be evicted from the show this week.

In preview videos from the episode shared online, we can see Salman giving the housemates unusual tasks and challenges to perform. This includes Deepak having his arms waxed, a few contestants making the Bigg Boss logo on the floor with their bodies, and Jasleen being told to give up her makeup for a day.

Another video showed Megha and Surbhi having a chat about heartbreak, with Sreesanth butting in with his own ambiguous opinions. We also saw his fight with Karanvir intensify.

10:10 pm IST KV and Sreesanth’s fight intensifies Since he’s the captain, Karanvir is tasked with naming three contestants who will spend time in the jail. KV names Sreesanth, Rohit and Deepak. Sreesanth gets angry and walks off. He refuses to accept KV’s decision.





10 pm IST Salman cancels evictions Salman declares Romil safe, thanks to his gesture the previous week. As a gift, a meeting is facilitated between Romil and his wife and child. Deepak is also declared safe, which leaves Somi and Surbhi. Both of them become emotional and Surbhi pleads with Salman to cancel the nominations when Somi is evicted. But Salman was just pulling everyone’s leg. Since it’s Diwali so no one is going to be eliminated.





9: 50 pm IST Sreesanth and Karanvir enter the Sultani Akhaada KV says that Sreesanth doesn’t respect the show, but Sreesanth says that were he not trustworthy, he wouldn’t have survived international cricket. KV retorts by saying that Sreesanth hates people and is fake, this might be good for the show but not in real life. Sreesanth says that he is in a show, which impresses Salman, who can’t control his laughter. Sreesanth wins the first round. The second round is wrestling, which will be a best of three round. Sreesanth pins KV down easily, and says that he would prefer to forgo the round because he is afraid he’ll get aggressive. KV says he wants him to get aggressive, so Sreesanth re-enters the ring and pins KV down once again, thereby winning the match.





9:40 pm IST Salman introduces Deepak’s village in a video Salman talks about how Deepak didn’t feel as if the village he is from is even able to watch him on the show. So Salman introduces a special video that takes viewers to Deepak’s village and shows them his friends and family. Deepak’s mother says that her son has put the village on the map thanks to Bigg Boss. Because of him, there is now a TV in the village and everyone comes over and watches the show together. Deepak’s grandmother breaks down in tears at the end of the video, and then Salman talks to the villagers directly. They say they’re very proud of Deepak and are supporting him whole heartedly. His sister says she’s upset that she isn’t able to spend Bhai Dooj with Deepak, but speaking with Salman ‘bhai’ has made her happy. Salman then speaks to Deepak directly. He tells him that he has spoken to his mother, and that the entire village is watching him, and is very proud of him. Deepak becomes emotional but says he won’t cry.





9:30 pm IST The task enters phase two, contestants fight for immunity Salman shows the contestants an immunity medallion, which they’ll have to bid for. The bid must remain between 100,000 and 500,000. Only one contestant, whose bid is the highest and the most unique, will win the medallion. The cost of the bid will be deducted from the final prize money. Romil bids the upper limit of 500,000 and wins the medallion.





9: 20 pm IST Preity Zinta performs a task inside the house Preity divides the team into two teams. The Bigg Boss house is turned into a set, with both teams tasked with performing a romantic scene before Preity. Jasleen dances like a temptress before Shiv, whose girlfriend, played by Srishty, becomes jealous. The romantic scene turns into an action scene when two guys start fighting over the girl. As Jasleen provides the soundtrack, more dance numbers are performed and everyone lives happily ever after. The second team steps up, with Sreesanth and Deepak starting things. Deepak is schooled about one-sided love by Romil. Somi complains that she isn’t interested in Deepak. Sreesanth, who has actually acted in Malayalam films, seems to be fully in character as a brother character, who stands up for the honour of his sister. Like the previous sketch, this one too ends with two guys fighting over a girl. But in a twist, Sreesanth and Romil end up dancing together, as if they’ve fallen for each other. Preity applauds both performances, and says she’s impressed by Jasleen’s singing, but Sreesanth’s team’s progressive ideas impress her more. The winning team is promised a chance of avoiding nominations, and with that Preity leaves the house. But Sreesanth becomes emotional because he has been a part of Preity’s cricket team, Kings XI Punjab.



