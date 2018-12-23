Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar Live updates: Team Simmba to perform zombie dance with the contestants ahead of evictions
The Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar episode is set to be special as Simmba team engages in fun activities with the contestants in the house.
-
21:34 IST
Sreesanth and Karanvir enter the Sultani Akhada
-
21:32 IST
Deepak beats Somi in Sultani Akhada
-
21:30 IST
Romil and Dipika face each other in Sultani Akhada
-
21:25 IST
Salman Khan talks to the contestants
-
21:20 IST
The dance task ends with a tie
-
21:15 IST
Rohit Shetty introduces a new task
-
21:10 IST
Deepak Thakur gets to choose the perfect girl for himself
-
21:05 IST
Deepak Thakur comes to know Urvashi’s truth
-
21:00 IST
Salman Khan opens the show
The Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar episode is the last of this season as the show is headed for its grand finale next week. And to make it special is Simmba team including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty, who had entered the Bigg Boss house in the last episode. The trio will make the contestants dance to their tunes as they ask them to perform a special zombie dance along with a few more fun activities and tasks. It is also the time for the last evictions on the show. Keep tuned in as Ranveer and Sara bring the house down with their energy and to know which contestant walks out of the house this weekend.
Sreesanth and Karanvir enter the Sultani Akhada
Surbhi gives the point to Sreesanth for highlighting the improvement in his behaviour.
Deepak beats Somi in Sultani Akhada
Deepak and Somi enter the Sultani Akhada. Surbhi gives the point to Deepak.
Romil and Dipika face each other in Sultani Akhada
Romil and Dipika face each other in Sultani Akhada. Surbhi gives the point to Romil.
Salman Khan talks to the contestants
Salman talks to nominated contestants about the evictions. He calls all of them into the Sultani Akhada. Surbhi Rana is appointed the judge.
The dance task ends with a tie
Rohit Shetty gives 10 on 10 to both teams and calls it a tie. The Simmba team bids goodbye to the contestants.
Rohit Shetty introduces a new task
Rohit Shetty introduces a new task. He divides the contestants into two teams: Team Sara and Team Ranveer. Each team is asked to perform a dance form as told by Rohit. While Team Ranveer is asked to perform zombie dance, Team Sara is asked to dance while sweeping the floor.
Deepak Thakur gets to choose the perfect girl for himself
Ranveer Singh introduces a new task in the house. The female contestants are asked to woo him. All from Dipika, Somi and Surbhi try to woo him in their own style. Deepak finally choses Sara over them.
Deepak Thakur comes to know Urvashi’s truth
Ranveer Singh shows Deepak Thakur the news piece clipping that says Urvashi Vani considers him the biggest enemy. Deepak thinks it is false but it comes out to be true.
Salman Khan opens the show
Salman Khan opens the show and announces the grand finale set to take place next Sunday. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan are in the house and show the contestants news clips related to evicted contestants. They have to guess if the news is true or false.