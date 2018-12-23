Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar Live updates: Team Simmba to perform zombie dance with the contestants ahead of evictions

The Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar episode is the last of this season as the show is headed for its grand finale next week. And to make it special is Simmba team including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty, who had entered the Bigg Boss house in the last episode. The trio will make the contestants dance to their tunes as they ask them to perform a special zombie dance along with a few more fun activities and tasks. It is also the time for the last evictions on the show. Keep tuned in as Ranveer and Sara bring the house down with their energy and to know which contestant walks out of the house this weekend.

21:34 IST Sreesanth and Karanvir enter the Sultani Akhada Surbhi gives the point to Sreesanth for highlighting the improvement in his behaviour.





21:32 IST Deepak beats Somi in Sultani Akhada Deepak and Somi enter the Sultani Akhada. Surbhi gives the point to Deepak.





21:30 IST Romil and Dipika face each other in Sultani Akhada Romil and Dipika face each other in Sultani Akhada. Surbhi gives the point to Romil.





21:25 IST Salman Khan talks to the contestants Salman talks to nominated contestants about the evictions. He calls all of them into the Sultani Akhada. Surbhi Rana is appointed the judge.





21:20 IST The dance task ends with a tie Rohit Shetty gives 10 on 10 to both teams and calls it a tie. The Simmba team bids goodbye to the contestants.





21:15 IST Rohit Shetty introduces a new task Rohit Shetty introduces a new task. He divides the contestants into two teams: Team Sara and Team Ranveer. Each team is asked to perform a dance form as told by Rohit. While Team Ranveer is asked to perform zombie dance, Team Sara is asked to dance while sweeping the floor.





21:10 IST Deepak Thakur gets to choose the perfect girl for himself Ranveer Singh introduces a new task in the house. The female contestants are asked to woo him. All from Dipika, Somi and Surbhi try to woo him in their own style. Deepak finally choses Sara over them.





21:05 IST Deepak Thakur comes to know Urvashi’s truth Ranveer Singh shows Deepak Thakur the news piece clipping that says Urvashi Vani considers him the biggest enemy. Deepak thinks it is false but it comes out to be true.



