Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh in tears after she’s called ‘Sidharth Shukla’s fixed deposit’; sister-in-law Kashmera Shah lashes out

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:13 IST

Arti Singh burst into tears after being called Sidharth Shukla’s “fixed deposit”. In a new promo of Bigg Boss 13 shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Sidharth informs Arti, “They are calling you my ‘fixed deposit.’”

The clip cuts to Asim Riaz saying “fixed deposit” and giving a thumbs up. When Sidharth asks what Asim means by fixed deposit, he counter-questions, “Don’t you know?”

Sidharth angrily says, “Who is my ‘fixed deposit’ here? Fixed deposit is a dirty word and the way they say it is dirty.” Arti is then seen breaking down and telling Bigg Boss that she is affected by such kind of remarks made about her by the other housemates.

In another video shared on Twitter, Arti is seen in the confession room, tearfully telling Bigg Boss, “Sidharth is my friend. What kind of things are these people saying behind my back? These things affect me, Bigg Boss.”

Arti goes to confront Rashami Desai and asks what being someone’s “fixed deposit” implies. When Rashami clarifies that she has never said this, Arti snaps that the comment was made by her boyfriend Arhaan Khan.

Shefali Jariwala gets Arti all riled up when she tells her that is not nice to be called someone’s “fixed deposit”. However, Asim says that Shefali is misinterpreting the statement and says that everyone says all kinds of things on Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, Arti’s official Instagram account, which is being managed by her team while she is in the Bigg Boss 13 house, issued a powerful statement about the commodification of women.

“We maybe living in the 21st century but we are still turning people into ‘commodities’. A woman plays the role of a daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, guide, etc and yet here we are on national television sadly turning a woman into a commodity calling her a ‘fixed deposit’! They manage homes and yet are working competing in the world as doctors, actors, scientists, lawyers and you ‘name’ it and yet here we are on national television devaluing them. Team Arti Singh wants to know if she is a #FixedDeposit then #WhatAreYou! In your language, why don’t you tell us where you stand in this commodity list! Because well, there is no room for friendship, for emotions and for bonds in the commodity dictionary! #LetsDeconstruct #LetsCommidify,” the post read.

Arti’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah was angered by the promo and tweeted, “Who the hell is calling @ArtiSingh005 Siddharth’s fixed deposit? Just say this front of me and see what kind of deposits I make you do. Dirty minded people. Don’t cry Arti no one here is worth your tears. Sad sad sad.”

Who the hell is calling @ArtiSingh005 Siddharth’s fixed deposit? Just say this front of me and see what kind of deposits I make you do. Dirty minded people. Don’t cry Arti no one here is worth your tears. Sad sad sad https://t.co/X7ZLXPxz0t — kashmera (@kashmerashah) January 24, 2020

