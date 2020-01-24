Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz calls Sidharth Shukla ‘gutter’, tells him to lick his shoe. Watch video

tv

The fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz has taken a whole new dimension inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. A new promo of the popular reality show shared by Colors on Twitter shows the two engaging in yet another heated argument.

Asim calls Sidharth “gutter”, to which Sidharth replies that he was like clean water, but got dirty when he came in contact with a gutter (referring to Asim). Asim then takes off his shoe and says, “Chaat le isko! (Lick this!)” It cuts to a visual of Sidharth sticking his tongue out. The fight continues, with raised voices and more mud-slinging.

Sidharth and Asim, who started off as friends on Bigg Boss 13, fell out later and have been clashing with each other ever since. Their fights have divided the internet, with some users being loyal supporters of Sidharth, and others defending Asim.

Earlier this week, Sidharth expressed his desire to leave Bigg Boss 13 as he was unable to take Asim’s constant provocation. The two nearly came to blows during the BB Elite Club membership task.

Bigg Boss warned Sidharth and Asim to maintain their composure, as doing something rash, in a fit of rage, could be detrimental for them. Sidharth apologised to Bigg Boss and said that he was “done” with Asim. He said, “I am really sorry. I am done with this guy. I have been avoiding the man for a while now. He is poking me no end. I am done.”

Sidharth also requested Bigg Boss to let him leave the show and said, “Let him (Asim) be in the show.”

Meanwhile, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz has slammed Sidharth for targetting Asim. He tweeted, “Whose the cry baby now ! Haan? Crying in front of bigboss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya. #CryBabySid.”

Whose the cry baby now ! Haan? Crying in front of bigboss that let me hit him. Boy if u have the b*** s, then hit him, why ask bigboss? Truth is u are a coward who can only shout and disrespect people. Himalaya nai reet(sand) ka pahad hai jo #Asim ne aaj gira diya. #CryBabySid — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

Earlier, Sidharth had called Asim a “crybaby” for complaining about getting hurt in tasks, to which he retorted, “Tera baap hoga crybaby! (Your father is a crybaby!)”

