Bigg Boss 13 day 2 preview: As nominations are announced, Sidharth Shukla ditches Devoleena to save Aarti Singh

It’s just two days since the launch of Bigg Boss 13 but the sparks have already started flying between contestants in the luxurious setting. Most of the contestants are trying hard to forge connections with each other in order to survive in the game. Paras Chhabra killed no time in making friends and was seen flirting with Shehnaaz Gill.

Taking a cue from the changing emotions inside the house, Bigg Boss wakes the contestants up with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s hit number, Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane. However, the morning tea becomes a major issue in the house and an argument erupts between Paras and Azim after Daljeet Kaur points it that everyone has to do proper rationing in order to not exhaust the resources. Soon after, another fight breaks between Siddhartha Dey and Sidharth Shukla where the former accuses Shukla of being aggressive only to gain more footage.

Fingers are also pointed at Shehnaaz and Paras for not managing the ration and taking the situation too lightly. An emotional Shehnaaz breaks down while Paras tries to console her. He also further compliments her for being cute.

The ration conversation soon catapults into a serious discussion between all the housemates. Koena takes the lead and hands over the responsibility of planning the rationing to Paras and Shehnaaz. While Paras tries to find a solution, Shehnaaz panics that she will not be able to take care of it. Aarti and Daljit try to explain it to her but she refuses to budge and breaks down.

The events inside the house soon take a dramatic turn as the first nominations are announced. The boys -- Paras, Sidharth Shukla and Abu -- are made to sit on the chairs while the girl contestants are asked to give heart -shaped pillow to one of the boys who they think won’t break their trust. Once they receive the hearts, they have to select a lucky girl who they would like to save this week and give a heart to her.

During the task, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee chooses Sidharth Shukla, he chooses Aarti over her and saves her. This comes as a surprise to Devoleena while we wonder if this was Sidharth’s strategy.

