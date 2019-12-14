e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / TV

Bigg Boss 13 day 68 written update episode 68 December 13: Paras Chhabra tells Mahira Sharma that he will talk to her mom if she gets angry, she blushes and laughs

Bigg Boss 13 day 68 written update episode 68 December 13: From the cute conversation between Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, here are the top highlights from Friday’s episode.

tv Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13 day 68 written update episode 68 December 13: Mahira and Paras have a stronger bond.
Bigg Boss 13 day 68 written update episode 68 December 13: Mahira and Paras have a stronger bond.
         

Increasing the number of love birds inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Friday’s episode saw Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma making their equation clearer as a couple, during a cute conversation that had Mahira blushing all the time. Currently, former couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima are often seen trying to reignite their flame while Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla and Arhaan Khan-Rashami Desai are enjoying their fresh romance.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Sidharth Shukla being shifted to the hospital. He was asked not to contact anyone except the doctors as he continued to be a part of the show.

Paras got into a fight with Shefali Bagga because he wanted his bed back while she did not want to leave the bed.

Bigg Boss then announced the jail task. Vikas was exempt from the jail task. Much like the previous week, the contestants who would be sent to jail, would complete all the household chores.

Paras names Vishal and Madhurima while Mahira named Rashami and Mahdurima, however Mahura changed from Rashami to Vishal. Shefali Bagga named Vishal and Paras. Shehnaaz also named Vishal and Madhurima and asked them to finish their personal fights and play the game. Vikas also named Vishal and Shefali Bagga, Bhau named Shefali Bagga and Asim. During the discussion, Mahira –Vishal, Vishal-Rashami and Asim-Arti had an ugly fight.

Also read: Sunil Grover returns as Gutthi, only on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13

Paras and Mahira had a discussion where they talked indirectly about having feelings for each other. “Bola nahi hai, par feelings hai, feelings pe sirf shaq kiya jaa sakta hai. (You Have not said anything, but feelings are there. Feelings can only raise doubts, noone can say anything concrete),” Paras told Mahira.

Hindustantimes

Mahira kept saying that her family will be upset and she may not be allowed to step outside the house. Paras assured her that she can get her mom to talk to him if she is upset. “I know mai stupid baatein kar rahi hu, mere emotions sare mix ho chuke hain. (All my emotions are mixed, I know I am talking stupid things)” She kept laughing as she said all this.

Paras also said Mahira will still be on better ground but he will face bigger problems. He told her in a hushed tone that his mom is already angry with him

Mahira ended the conversation saying she needs to control her words from now.

Asim also got upset with Shefali Jariwala for not supporting him enough in the luxury task against Paras.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Unrest over citizenship law echoes in Capital; North-east tense
Unrest over citizenship law echoes in Capital; North-east tense
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News