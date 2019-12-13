Sunil Grover returns as Gutthi, only on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13

tv

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 16:01 IST

Actor Sunil Grover, whose cross-dressing character Gutthi on Kapil Sharma’s show was highly popular, will be back in his popular avatar. Only, this time it will be for Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13, and not The Kapil Sharma Show.

The official handle of Bigg Boss shared a clipping where Gutthi’s pictures can be seen as we hear her popular dialogue, “Hum aaye hain is bagiya me, fool khile hain gulshan gulshan.” The video also shows a sneak peek of Salman welcoming Sunil on Bigg Boss 13 stage. Sunil aka Gutthi also tells Salman, “Kal na, mai so rahi thi to mere sapne mein Bigg Boss aye (Last night, I was sleeping and I dreamt of Bigg Boss),” to which Salman quipped, “Mujhe lag raha tha (I felt so).” Salman and Sunil were recently seen together in their hit film Bharat, which also starred Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Earlier, talking about Sunil’s performance as Dr Mashoor Gulati, Salman had said, “We went to this show the other day. Sunil Grover was there. When we saw him, I was like ‘look at these guys, look at how brilliant they are!’. I just lucked out. I need to appreciate the fact and need to keep on working harder.”

After the infamous fight between Sunil and Kapil in 2017, fans never got to watch Gutthi, as it was an intellectual property of the show makers and Sunil refused to return on the show. He began his own show and had his character designed on similar lines, Chutki. However, the show tanked and soon went off air. Bigg Boss is aired on COLORS, the same channel that aired The Kapil Sharma Show when Gutthi was a part. The Kapil Sharma Show is currently aired on Sony TV.

Salman Khan has been a constant support for Sunil. Even when Sunil’s fight with TV star Kapil was at its peak, Salman chose Sunil over Kapil for his film’s promotions. “He (Sunil Grover) has come in as that doctor (Mashoor Gulati), he is not doing any comedy. He is just playing a character. Then he is coming as Mr Bachchan. Uff! You have to see that! Oh my God! And he was not doing any comedy or mimicry. He was straight out playing it, how Mr Bachchan is in his real life. Everyone can do the ‘Haain!’. He (Sunil) got the nuances from his real life, not the filmy ones. I have never seen anything like this. I was just looking at him and felt so incompetent that day,” Salman had said.

