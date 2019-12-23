Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna Seth have different views on Sidharth Shukla but ‘respect and love’ each other

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 16:08 IST

Actors Gauahar Khan and Sambhavna Seth have opposing views on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13 and its contestant Sidharth Shukla. While Sambhavna supports Sidharth, Gauahar is on the opposite side. However, when trolls tried to trigger fights between the former Bigg Boss contestants, they showered each other with love. While Sambhavna participated in the 2nd season, Gauahar won Bigg Boss 7.

Sambhavna tweeted on Monday, “To a few people-Bakwaas likhne se pehle meri sun lo..We can have our opinions,but i love and have immense respect for her.. @GAUAHAR_KHAN @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BiggBoss13.” Gauhar responded to the tweet with, “Sambhavna, sweetheart,Gandh sochne waalo ka kuch nahi kar sakte ! I love u too! As long as we know that , how does it matter ? #rockOn.”

Sambhavna commented to Gauahar’s post, “Love you” along with a heart emoji.

Gauahar had responded to the trolls, saying, “Stay in ur limit , don’t put ur judgements ! What do u mean type of ppl ??? R u nuts ??? Show some respect , u are not in the biggboss house !! @sambhavnaseth is very fair n has a right to her opinion ! This is a discussion, keep ur negativity out ! Pls !”

Responding to the major fight between Sidharth and Rashami Desai, and the intense reactions that followed, Sambhavna had earlier tweeted, “ Ab aisi waisi kaisi khatam ho gaya ho toh aage bade na..But when we r a little relieved that the fight has got over,Here comes the promo of two friends fighting again..Bas karo yaar!! Yahan koi kisi ke saath nahi hai @BiggBoss @ColorsTV.”

However, Gauahar was angry and claimed only Sidharth was given the opportunity to present his side. “Ganda bola hai !!! Bola hai bola hai !! Good opportunity given to clarify !!! Sirf ek hi insaan bolta hai ! SS show not BB !,” she had tweeted on Sunday.

Responding to Rashami and Sidharth’s fight, Sambhavna had tweeted, “This is to a few people..Do not try to tell me whoz right or wrong..I ve eyes and i ve brain..I am not a Shukla or Asim fan..One person i actually like in the house is Shehnaaz gill..But i will only say what s right..And Shukla is right @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SiddharthShukla.”

During Sunday’s episode, Salman lashed out at Sidharth for using ‘aisi ladki (such a girl)’ remark against Rashami. Sidharth said he only meant ‘a girl like Rashami Desai’, infuriating her and she angrily retorted ‘Aisi yaane kaisi (What kind of a girl am I)?’ Salman also agreed that the usage was not as innocent and simple as Sidharth had insisted it was.

