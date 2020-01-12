e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s mother apologises to Rashami Desai’s mother for ‘bedroom’ jibe

Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s mother apologises to Rashami Desai’s mother for ‘bedroom’ jibe

Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s mother Sania Sharma clarified her “bedroom” remark about Rashami Desai and said that she did not mean it in a dirty way.

tv Updated: Jan 12, 2020 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mahira Sharma (L) and Rashami Desai with her mother Rasila Desai
Mahira Sharma (L) and Rashami Desai with her mother Rasila Desai
         

Mahira Sharma’s mother Sania Sharma has expressed regret for her “bedroom” jibe at Rashami Desai. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sania said that her comment was not meant in a “dirty way” but if Rashami’s mother was hurt, she would like to extend an apology.

“I never meant bedroom in a dirty way. I meant after the Goa story, Sidharth (Shukla) will now talk about all the ‘andar ki khabar’ too. If Rashami Desai’s mother is upset with me, then I apologise to her,” she said.

Mahira’s mother added that Rashami has also hurt her with her actions. “I shouldn’t have said bedroom but Rashami’s mother should also think about how I felt when Rashami made a doll, called her Mahi and said woh mar gayi,” she said.

In an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla revealed that Rashami followed him all the way to Goa. Sania claimed that Rashami did not react to it because Sidharth could expose her “bedroom” stories on national television.

“Rashami ne socha hoga, Sidharth Goa tak toh pohoch gaya hai, usse bedroom tak pohochne time nahi lagega, issliye woh chup ho gayi (Rashami must have thought if Sidharth has talked about Goa, he will not hesitate to reveal bedroom stories, so she kept shut),” Sania was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying in an interview.

Rashami’s mother Rasila Desai lashed out at Mahira’s mother for her comments and asked “how can she stoop so low”, being a woman.

Meanwhile, Sania also opened up about her daughter Mahira’s growing proximity with Paras Chhabra. Though Paras has been in a relationship with Akanksha Puri for three years, he has been making headlines for his closeness with Mahira. He even showered her with kisses in one of the episodes.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra claims he is using Mahira Sharma for the game in letter to girlfriend Akanksha Puri, says report

“I like Paras for the way he has supported Mahira but there are times when Paras would control Mahira and not let her play her game,” Sania said about her daughter’s equation with him.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Amit Shah throws a challenge to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee over CAA
Amit Shah throws a challenge to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee over CAA
A month on, new songs and poems keep anti-CAA protests in Assam kicking
A month on, new songs and poems keep anti-CAA protests in Assam kicking
‘Not interested’: HD Deve Gowda on contesting Rajya Sabha polls
‘Not interested’: HD Deve Gowda on contesting Rajya Sabha polls
First lunar tourist searches for girlfriend to fly with him to moon
First lunar tourist searches for girlfriend to fly with him to moon
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News