Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s mother apologises to Rashami Desai’s mother for ‘bedroom’ jibe

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 17:39 IST

Mahira Sharma’s mother Sania Sharma has expressed regret for her “bedroom” jibe at Rashami Desai. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sania said that her comment was not meant in a “dirty way” but if Rashami’s mother was hurt, she would like to extend an apology.

“I never meant bedroom in a dirty way. I meant after the Goa story, Sidharth (Shukla) will now talk about all the ‘andar ki khabar’ too. If Rashami Desai’s mother is upset with me, then I apologise to her,” she said.

Mahira’s mother added that Rashami has also hurt her with her actions. “I shouldn’t have said bedroom but Rashami’s mother should also think about how I felt when Rashami made a doll, called her Mahi and said woh mar gayi,” she said.

In an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla revealed that Rashami followed him all the way to Goa. Sania claimed that Rashami did not react to it because Sidharth could expose her “bedroom” stories on national television.

“Rashami ne socha hoga, Sidharth Goa tak toh pohoch gaya hai, usse bedroom tak pohochne time nahi lagega, issliye woh chup ho gayi (Rashami must have thought if Sidharth has talked about Goa, he will not hesitate to reveal bedroom stories, so she kept shut),” Sania was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying in an interview.

Rashami’s mother Rasila Desai lashed out at Mahira’s mother for her comments and asked “how can she stoop so low”, being a woman.

Meanwhile, Sania also opened up about her daughter Mahira’s growing proximity with Paras Chhabra. Though Paras has been in a relationship with Akanksha Puri for three years, he has been making headlines for his closeness with Mahira. He even showered her with kisses in one of the episodes.

“I like Paras for the way he has supported Mahira but there are times when Paras would control Mahira and not let her play her game,” Sania said about her daughter’s equation with him.

