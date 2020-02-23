Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra says he’s blocked ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri on WhatsApp, Mahira Sharma is on speed-dial

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has said that he has blocked ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri on WhatsApp, while his co-contestant on the reality show, Mahira Sharma, has been added to his list of speed-dial contacts.

Paras, who is appearing on a wedding based reality show now, told TellyChakkar that he has blocked over 500 people on WhatsApp. He said, “You won’t believe I have blocked 506 unknown contacts on my WhatsApp and now I have blocked another person who happens to be Akanksha.”

Paras added, “Let me tell everyone that Akanksha’s chapter is over and I haven’t met her post finale. I have come across videos of Akanksha and the things that she has spoken about me are untrue and I don’t want to react on it. If a person is suffering from a heartbreak then they wouldn’t flaunt makeup and would be smiling and giving interviews in media. I did not break-up with her before taking up Bigg Boss as people would think that just because I got a big show I ended my relationship. I have never spoken ill about her only after when Salman Khan pinpointed in Weekend Ka Vaar.”

Paras’ growing proximity to Mahira on the show led to a controversy. He said that besides his mother and manager, she is only the third person he has on speed-dial.

Paras said that he thinks the show’s winner, Sidharth Shukla, deserved the crown. He said, “Sidharth is the most deserving winner as he showed varied emotions in the show. But if not Sidharth, then it should have definitely been me.”

