Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai may end relationship with Arhaan Khan, says she’s ‘not comfortable’ with him

tv

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 15:41 IST

Arhaan Khan’s re-entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house doesn’t seem to be going as per plans. The actor had revealed in his post-eviction interview that he would propose to Rashami Desai after his return to the house. However, a new promo now shows Rashami contemplating about their relationship and confessing that she doesn’t feel comfortable after knowing more about him.

The promo shows Rashami and Arhaan having an emotional conversation in the presence of Vikas Gupta. Rashami is seen telling Arhaan that their relationship is just in its initial stage. She confronts her about his statement that he is the one who has made her what she is.

She says, “There are so many complications in life and want to get out of them one by one. I don’t want to get into complication again. The way you projected it was absolutely wrong. You are disturbed and I am more disturbed than you.” She breaks down and adds, “There is no one who loves me and even you are aware of the same.” The two seem to be talking about either ending the misconceptions between them or putting an end to their relationship.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan claims harassment as his fee has been reduced, confirms he will continue as host

The viewers have lent their support to Rashami with most of them asking the actor to breakup with Arhaan. A fan wrote, “It’s not easy to breakup with someone but it’s important for her future so Rashami Be Strong and close this chapter. More power to you!! Rashami Winning Hearts.” Another wrote, “It’s not easy for her but it’s important for her. Be strong Rashami you have to do it just finish it. And we love you.” One more viewer wrote, “Some ends are good for a new beginning... we know how much its tough for you, but you won’t gonna regret this decision later for sure...stay strong girl.”

Salman had entered the house a few days ago to talk to Rashami who was left heartbroken after learning about Arhaan’s child. Salman had made the revelation on television only after which Rashami came to know about his past.

In another incident, Arhaan was seen talking to one of the contestants about how Rashami had zero balance in her bank account when they met. Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra had overheard him after being sent to a secret room.

Follow @htshowbiz for more