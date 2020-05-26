e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill fears people might forget her: ‘The craze is rather short-lived’

Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill fears people might forget her: ‘The craze is rather short-lived’

Shehnaaz Gill admits the fame and craze around reality show Bigg Boss is rather short-lived and that is why she wants to explore her talents and showcase them to the world.

tv Updated: May 26, 2020 16:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Shehnaaz Gill was one of the top finalists on Bigg Boss 13.
Shehnaaz Gill was one of the top finalists on Bigg Boss 13.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has admitted that the craze around the reality show is short-lived and people might forget her as soon as a new season premiers with a different set of contestants. Soon after Bigg Boss 13 ended, Shehnaaz was seen on a wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and she even featured in a music video with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz told Pinkvilla in an interview, “People might forget me, the new Bigg Boss might come soon, because the craze is rather short-lived and so, I wanted to work. None the less, it is okay and if people find me talented and remember me, I will get work if people think I am fit for it and if I have good luck. If I like something, I will definitely do it, but if I don’t like it, money is not what matters to me, but the good work that counts. I think on the spot and that is how my decisions are taken, and I don’t have any plan.”

Also read: Salman Khan sends sheer korma ingredients as Eid treat to 5000 families, fans say ‘Love you bhaijaan’

She went ahead to say, “I want people to see the other side of me, and I want to show them that I can do a lot of things, I am an actress and I can play various kind of roles. I want to try everything so that people feel that there are so many things she can do. I want people to know that I am multi-talented and there is beyond the Shehnaaz they have seen inside the Bigg Boss house and there is a lot that she can do.”

Shehnaaz was unknown to national audience when she entered Bigg Boss 13 house last year. However, her antics and impulsive behaviour made her a household name within days of the show’s premiere. Soon, she also developed strong bonds with popular names - co-contestants Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla. She also shared a fun-filled bond with the show’s host Salman Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Delhi greenlights 11 containment zones, finds new Covid-19 hotspots
Delhi greenlights 11 containment zones, finds new Covid-19 hotspots
‘Not personal property of UP’: Rahul Gandhi to CM Yogi on hiring workers
‘Not personal property of UP’: Rahul Gandhi to CM Yogi on hiring workers
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
Flood alert for Assam, heavy rain likely in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh
Flood alert for Assam, heavy rain likely in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
Hyundai in numbers: 806 showrooms open, 5,600 cars delivered post work restart
Hyundai in numbers: 806 showrooms open, 5,600 cars delivered post work restart
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In