Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga tired of romance on the show, asks ‘Am I watching Splitsvilla?’

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 17:36 IST

Bigg Boss 13 has been in the news for the romances blossoming inside the house, be it Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana or Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. Shefali Bagga, who was a contestant this season, is “annoyed” with the link-ups on the show.

Shefali wrote on Twitter, “Am I watching splitsvilla with my cousins? #BB13 #BiggBoss.” In another tweet, she wrote, “#arti is completely ignored in this episode. Sad ! Yaha shayad ab relationships and relationsh*ts , ruthna manana chalta rahega to wo karegi bhi kya (What will she even do, if it’s only about relationships and relationsh*ts, fighting and making up) !! This show is loved by all and is so close to me and my family but they are now pissed with these linkup stories! #BB13 #BiggBoss.”

Arti Singh got emotional during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday and was seen crying alone at night. Rashami Desai consoled her.

Fans seemed to agree with Shefali that the love angle was overused on Bigg Boss 13. “Glad u said it. My family has stopped watching it, I watch it only bcoz of Asim Riaz and have to skip all the footage of PAHIRA & SIDNAAZ. It’s more than Splitsvilla than BB but makers are promoting that, don’t know what they want to do,” one reply to her tweet read.

“Mahira paras and shukla sana vulgarities are now irritating.shame on makers.family k saath nehi dekha jata hai (cannot watch it with the family),” a Twitter user wrote. Another wrote, “This show is showing all dirty things Only..which r even difficult to watch,,,Arti is the only one who is deserving Winner in this Show only...Rest r spreading dirtiness..n every1 enjoying it... #ArtiForFinale.”

Shefali also lashed out at Sidharth Shukla for choosing Paras Chhabra over Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh. “Iss padav par aake repay karne ka kya matlab hai ? Sabki help karke mahaan banna hai ? #SiddharthShukIa jab kehta hai ki #ShehnazKaur se usko attachment hai jo kisi aur se nahi hui toh #ParasChabbra ko bachane ka koi matlab nahi. And #arti uski itni purani dost (What does he mean by repay at this stage of the game? Does he want to appear great by helping everyone? When Sidharth Shukla says that he feels an attachment with Shehnaaz Gill that he does not feel with anyone else, it does not make sense to save Paras Chhabra. And Arti is his old friend). #BiggBoss #BB13,” she wrote.

When given the opportunity to save one contestant from being evicted, Sidharth took Paras’s name and fought on his behalf in the immunity task, taking everyone by surprise. With Sidharth’s efforts, Paras became the fourth finalist of Bigg Boss 13.

