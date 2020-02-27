Bigg Boss 13 tops BARC ratings in finale week, topples Kundali Bhagya and breaks records of previous two seasons

tv

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13, that ended last week with TV actor Sidharth Shukla bagging the winner’s trophy, finally made it to the top five slot on BARC’s weekly ratings (Broadcast Audience Research Council). The show toppled daily soap Kundali Bhagya on the paid platforms’ list.

As per the latest BARC report, Bigg Boss 13 garnered 13.8 million impressions in the finale week, breaking its previous record of last two seasons. Bigg Boss 12 finale, which was aired on December 30 garnered 9 million impressions while Bigg Boss 11 received 8.4 million impressions in a week, according to an India Today report. The figures include both paid and free platforms.

Bigg Boss was followed by Kundali Bhagya with 7.5 million impressions while Kumkum Bhagya registered 7.2 million impressions for the third rank. If one compares BARC reports from the current and the previous week, Bigg Boss 13 doubled its ratings. It registered a mere 6.5 million impressions a week before the finale.

In overall ratings for Hindi Entertainment section for paid platforms, Bigg Boss was followed by popular daily soaps Kundali Bhagya (13.09 million impressions) and Kumkum Bhagya (12.9 million impressions). Supernatural thriller show Naagin 4 (11.02 million impressions) and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( 9.7million impressions) ranked at fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Bigg Boss, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya topped the list for urban division while Baba Aiso Var Dhundo, Mahima Shanidev Ki, Devi Adi Parashakti were the forerunners in the rural sector.

Bigg Boss 13 was the longest season ever in the show’s history. It also had one of the most violent and abusive participants who not only fought ugly but also dragged each others’ parents and families into the mess. It all ended with Asim Riaz emerging the first runner up while the other finalists were -Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill.

Apart from the fights, the show also saw major romantic associations. Asim proposed to Himanshi Khurana and Rashami also accepted a proposal on the show by Arhaan Khan. Paras also showed interest in Mahira Sharma and declared he wanted their relationship to blossom. Mahira, however, wanted them to remain friends. The show’s winner Sidharth, also found a few romantic moments with Shehnaaz Gill.

