Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 119 January 26: Shefali Jariwala is evicted, Salman Khan reveals Himanshi Khurana, Kashmera Shah will enter soon

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:19 IST

From fun games inside the house to teaching exciting dance moves, host Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 13 makers ensured the housemates had a lot of fun on Sunday’s episode as it would eventually end in an eviction.

Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

Salman Khan played a game with the housemates where he posed questions about Shehnaaz Gill and Shehnaaz and the housemates were supposed to answer separately. Interestingly, crying infront of Rashami Desai was one common choice for all questions.

Soon, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor entered the house to promote their film Street Dancer 3D. Varun called Sidharth Shukla a very gentle person, adding that Sidharth used to be protective of him and Alia Bhatt while shooting at crowded locations for Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. “Sidharth is the most gentle, protective and chivalrous person in I have worked with,” Varun said after revealing that he has worked with and is friends with both Asim Riaz and Sidharth.

Varun also told the housemates that watching fights is interesting but it’s getting extreme now, and they should keep things in check. He also asked them to try some comedy.

Varun and Shraddha gave a task to the contestants wherein they had to play musical chairs blindfolded while Varun and Shraddha kept moving around the chairs. Later Remo D’Souza entered the house with a big surprise – a chance to get immunity by reviving the Elite club task. Clocks with pictures of the contestants, except Asim, were placed on a wall and two contestants were asked to break the clock of the contestant they did not feel deserved to be in the Elite Club.

In the task, Rashami and Vishal said Shefali Jariwala should be out of the race while Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma agreed on Shehnaaz’s name. Arti Singh and Shefali agreed on Rashami’s name . Rashami was hurt and asked Arti if she really thought so. Arti replied that she had to save herself first so she needed to break Rashami’s candidacy for the task.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz decided on Vishal’s name. Shehnaaz declared she wanted to name Paras but also wanted to ensure Sidharth is in the race for elite club.

After Varun requested her, Shehnaaz sang Bol Do Na Zara and Sidharth simply kept his eyes down and listened. However, after the Shehnaaz stopped singing, Varun revealed Sidharth broke his chair.

Later Arti clarified to Rashami that she wanted to name Vishal as she had no emotional attachment with him but had to agree for Rashami’s name because she wanted to save herself.

Later, Varun and Shraddha, alongwith the Street Dancer 3D team, went on the stage where Salaman even danced with them on the hit number Illegal Weapon 2.0. Varun told Salman that Asim and Sidharth are gentle people and they are not usually the way they are seen on the show. Salman informed Sidharth that Varun was praising him and Sidharth responded saying, “Lekin ab apko sach pata hai. (But you know the truth).”

Varun then said he wanted to help housemates as things got heated up. Varun said the boys will have to follow and then displayed the Garmi moves that involved twerking on the floor.

It was time for eviction of the week and Shefali Jariwala asked to leave. Asim told Vishal it was great that he was the only wild card contestant left in the game.

Asim said Paras was playing a game while Mahira may be serious about the relationship. Vishal asked him to steer clear of Sidharth so that he does not get any topic.

Before bidding goodbye to fans for the day, Salman informed that family and friends of housemates will be seen entering the house this week. Shehnaaz’s brother will enter the house while Arti’s sister-in-law and Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera will support her inside the house. Vikas Gupta will enter the house for Sidharth while Himanshi Khurana will enter to support Asim .

