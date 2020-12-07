Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan, Kamya Panjabi shocked as Rahul Vaidya quits, ask ‘Why was he allowed to walk out?’

tv

Soon after Rahul Vaidya was seen walking out of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Twitter was flooded with messages in support of the singer. Apart from fans, former contestants of the show Kamya Panjabi, Shefali Bagga and season 7 winner Gauahar Khan have also said that he should have continued on the show.

Kamya wrote, “Never happened in the history of #BiggBoss contestants are walking out of the show that too stronger ones, I can imagine what mental trauma they would have gone through to take such a drastic step! Dear @rahulvaidya23 tumne bhi trophy plate meh sajaa ke de di #bb14 @ColorsTV.”

Responding to Kamya, Gauahar tweeted, “What ?? Why did he walk out ????”

Shefali Bagga, who appeared on the show last year, also came out in support of Rahul. “He should come back..he will..#RahulVaidya abhi safar lamba hai..his fans will want him back..lekin yad rakhna jo wapas aata hai wo winner nahi banta (The people who return to the show don’t become winners)..he was so deserving though.We all will miss him #biggboss14 & #nikkitamboli also should have stayed. Both were deserving,” she wrote.

She added, “Yaat ye ajeeb scene hai. why is no one stopping him, na toh #SalmanKhan sir , na hi baki contestants. Hum logo ne bhi bohot baar bola hai nikalne ko lekin @BiggBoss ne kabhi aise jaane nahi dia.. toh #RahulVaidya kyu ... #biggboss14 (This Bigg Boss season is weird. Why did no one stop Rahul Vaidya? We also said we wanted to exit Bigg Boss but were not allowed to then why Rahul Vaidya?). Ye #RahulVadiya ko ho kya gaya hai ... #BiggBoss14. That’s not the spirit #RahulVaidya we want you to stay #BB14.”

When Salman offered him a voluntary exit from the show, Rahul happily grabbed it on Sunday’s episode and said he was missing his family. Rahul said as he had tears in his eyes, “Mai zindagi me kabhi bhi, bachpan se ek b din nahi guzra jab family se door rahah hon, mentally strong hoon (I haven’t spent a day without my family in my entire life and I am mentally strong) but not without family. I do not agree that I did not perform because of a lack of interest. I mean this straight from the heart, I want to leave because I do not want some deserving candidate to leave. I am sorry if I am upsetting my fans but this I do not think I can stay here without my family and folks. Another thing is that I do not have any strong bond with anyone, someone with whom I can share my feelings. I find it worthless staying in a situation like this.”

