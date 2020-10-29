Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan reacts to Eijaz Khan’s confession that he had a crush on her, watch video

tv

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:19 IST

Gauahar Khan shared a video from Bigg Boss 14, in which Eijaz Khan confesses that he had a crush on her. “She was very hot,” he says in the clip. Kavita Kaushik agrees with him and they discuss her beauty and grace. He also praises her sense of fashion.

Sharing the clip, Gauahar wrote on Twitter, “Such kind words! @Iamkavitak @KhanEijaz! So grateful!” She added a number of heart and hug emojis.

In the video, Eijaz praises Gauahar’s choice of clothing. Kavita says that Gauahar is ‘very beautiful’, irrespective of the clothes she wears, and reminds him that she was the third runner-up in the Miss India 2002 pageant.

Kavita adds that Gauahar is full of grace and says, “She is lovely. I really like her. Aur original hai, aisa nahi hai ki ab (It is inbuilt in her, it is not as if she behaves this way only now)…” Gauahar was a part of Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘senior’ and stayed in the show for two weeks, along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

Eijaz has been making headlines for his closeness with Pavitra Punia in Bigg Boss 14. While she has made no secret about her fondness for him and even said that she is ‘emotionally attached’ to him, he said on Wednesday night’s episode that he did not reciprocate her feelings.

Also see: Virat Kohli asks Anushka Sharma from the field if she has eaten, watch their cute exchange

“Kuch bhi nahi hai. Main pichhle 3 saal se akela hoon, aur mereko apna akelapan pasand hai abhi (There is nothing. I have been single for the last three years and I like it this way),” he said, when Nikki Tamboli asked him about his feelings for Pavitra.

In an earlier episode, Pavitra talked about her feelings for Eijaz. She told Rubina Dilaik that she tried her best to forge a connection with him but felt that he does not reciprocate her feelings. “I felt emotionally connected to this person because I see that loneliness in him somewhere. I don’t want to lose him,” she had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more