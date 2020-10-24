Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Pavitra Punia sees ‘love’ in Eijaz Khan’s eyes, Salman Khan has a hilarious response

tv

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are seen dialling up the romance in a new promo video for the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Host Salman Khan asks them to look into each other’s eyes and say what they see. “Romance dikhayi de raha hai aapko aankhon mein (Can you see romance in her eyes)?,” Salman asks Eijaz.

“Eijaz ki aankhon mein mujhe ek cute sa bachcha dikhayi deta hai jo bohot cute sa hai. Badtameez bhi hai thoda sa. Aankhon mein pyaar dikhayi deta hai (In Eijaz’s eyes, I see a little child who is very cute. He is a little rude too. I see love in his eyes),” Pavitra says.

Salman then pulls Pavitra’s leg and asks, “Aankhon se itni saari cheezein pata chal jaata hai aap logon ko (You can make out all these things just by looking into each other’s eyes)?”

Colors TV shared the promo on Instagram and wrote, “Ghar ka maahaul hua romantic jab @eijazkhan aur @pavitrapunia_ ne ki aankhon se baate (The atmosphere in the house turned romantic when Eijaz and Pavitra spoke through their eyes).”

In the past, Pavitra has expressed her fondness for Eijaz. She earlier told Rubina Dilaik that she tried her best to forge a connection with him but felt that he does not reciprocate her feelings. “I felt emotionally connected to this person because I see that loneliness in him somewhere. I don’t want to lose him,” she had said.

Meanwhile, two wild card contestants - television actors Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh - are set to enter Bigg Boss 14 this weekend. A new promo shared online by Colors TV shows them battling each other in a fierce dance-off. According to reports, they will be joined by another wild card contestant but the identity of the third person has been kept under wraps for now.

