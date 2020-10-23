Bigg Boss 14’s Sara Gurpal says Eijaz Khan thought of her as a sister: ‘I don’t think his liking towards me had some other meaning’

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 18:57 IST

Punjabi actor and singer Sara Gurpal opened up about actor Eijaz Khan’s affection for her on Bigg Boss 14 and said that he saw her as a younger sister. She added that he has a ‘pure heart’ and that she supports him.

During an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz said that he liked Sara because she was always happy and cheerful. “Usko ekdum aisa hug karne ka dil karta hai, bahut cute hai (I feel like hugging her, she is very cute),” he had said.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Sara said that Eijaz had platonic feelings towards her. “Arre nahi, honestly he used to call me chhoti. In fact, he also told me ki tum jaoge to main apni choti behan ko miss karunga (No, honestly, he used to call me ‘little one’. In fact, he also told me that if you leave, I will miss my younger sister). He had a pure heart. I don’t think his liking towards me had some other meaning,” she said.

“Like when eviction was supposed to happen, we all were sitting and discussing agar hum gaye to usme kya miss karenge and that’s when he said agar ye chali gayi to main choti behan ko miss karunga (if we leave, who will miss us and he said that if I leave, he will miss his younger sister),” she added.

Sara was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14. The decision was in the hands of ‘seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. She has claimed that her eviction was ‘unfair’.

Talking to Hindustan Times about the possibility of her returning to the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant, Sara had said, “Time will tell. If I go, I will go with full courage and show Sidharth I don’t deserve to be outside Bigg Boss 14 but inside. If I get a chance, I will definitely go. But jab tak inka khud ka sort nahi hota ki inka kya chal raha hai (until they sort out what is happening), I have no idea about the wild card entry.”

