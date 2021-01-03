Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi, Shefali Bagga support Vikas Gupta after Aly Goni accuses him of blackmailing

tv

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 14:56 IST

On Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Aly Goni accused Vikas Gupta of blackmailing people. He also claimed that Vikas had been defaming Aly and Jasmin Bhasin outside the house. In a promo for Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan was also seen slamming Aly for his behaviour. Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shefali Bagga and Kamya Panjabi have also extended their support to Vikas.

Kamya shared the promo for Sunday’s episode and tweeted, “Kaam rok dega! Kaam nahi dega! #Vikasgupta na hogaya jaise koi yash chopra ho gaya jo kaam nahi dega! Apne aap par bharosa rakho aur itne kaabil bano ki koi aapka kaam nahi rok paaye Aur ab koi nayi line le aao yaar yeh bahot puraani n ghisipiti ho gayi hai #kaamnahidega #bakwaas (He will stop our work, he won’t give us work! As if he is Yash Chopra, not Vikas Gupta that he won’t give work! Believe in yourself and polish your skills so that no one can stop your work. Now please bring some new line for him, this one is done and dusted.).”

Kaam rok dega! Kaam nahi dega! #Vikasgupta na hogaya jaise koi yash chopra ho gaya jo kaam nahi dega! Apne aap par bharosa rakho aur itne kaabil bano ki koi aapka kaam nahi rok paaye Aur ab koi nayi line le aao yaar yeh bahot puraani n ghisipiti ho gayi hai #kaamnahidega #bakwaas https://t.co/2O6Xic1aDF — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 3, 2021

In the promo, Salman was seen telling Aly that he did not like what he did to Vikas. Aly tried to sideline the issue and said it was just something personal. However, Vikas insisted he must speak about it. “Have I ever blackmailed you? Do not say two lines on TV to create suspense,” Vikas said angrily as Aly protested that he would only speak as much as was required. After a few minutes of argument, Vikas got up, crying and walked away asking Salman that he be excused for “two minutes”.

Shefali tweeted, “Koi agar akela hai aur uska sath do toh usmein galat kya hai? Sympathy ki baat kaha se aagai? #VikasGupta agar unke sath hai toh kya hogya.#nikkitamboli bhi bas #AlyGoni ki han mei han mila rahi h. Aise to #ShehnazGill ne bhi mera sath dia tha when i was alone.ismei galat kya hai (If someone is standing with a lonely person, what is wrong with that? Where does sympathy come from? What if Vikas Gupta is supporting them? Nikki Tamboli is simply agreeing with whatever Aly Goni is saying. Even Shehnaaz Gill supported me when I was alone, what is wrong with that?).”

After Salman’s interaction ended on Saturday, Aly and Vikas got into a fight. Arshi Khan was seen discussing her friendship with Rahul Vaidya and Aly when Vikas commented that the entire house has now ganged up against Arshi. The statement triggered Aly who charged towards Vikas. Aly claimed, “Mere friends ko blackmail karta hai, iska phone lao mai abhi prove karta hoon. Kya bola tha kya kiya tha humne Argentina me. Maine screebshots le ke rakkhe hain. (He blackmails my friends. Bring his phone, I can prove it. Bring my phone, I have saved screenshots, I can prove right away. And, what did you say what did we do in Argentina)?” Denying all the allegations, Vikas said, “Yes, please get him the phone, I am done with this. Just say whatever it is that you are threatening to reveal.”

Aly also claimed it was a game strategy for Vikas to be seen with anyone who is a single target for the entire house, so that he gained all sympathy. When Eijaz Khan intervened and asked Aly to not go personal, or talk about issues from outside the house and continue his fights professionally, Vikas said he may speak about whatever but not “fake things about issues from outside the show”.

