Bigg Boss 14: Manu Punjabi disagrees with Salman Khan, says Rahul Vaidya is not a ‘bhagoda’

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 09:48 IST

Manu Punjabi, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger but exited a few days later due to ill-health, has come out in support of fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya. Manu shared a video on Instagram, in which he disagreed with host Salman Khan’s remarks about Rahul being a quitter.

Rahul voluntarily walked out of Bigg Boss 14 during the ‘grand finale’, claiming that he was missing his family too much and feeling mentally weak without them. However, he returned on the show a few days later, on popular demand.

In his video, Manu defended Rahul and said that whether he chose to leave for his ladylove Disha Parmar or his family, he is ‘mahaan’ (great) for doing so. “Rahul Vaidya chahe girlfriend ki wajah se, chahe woh apni mother ki wajah se gaya, kisi bhi reason se woh gaya, woh mahaan hai, uske andar yeh quality hai ki woh itne bade manch ko chhod kar apne dil ki awaaz sun ke wahaan se jaata hai (Whether Rahul left because of his girlfriend, mother or any other reason, he is great. He has a quality in him, for listening to his heart and leaving such a huge platform.),” Manu said.

“#Rahulvaidya (BHAGODA) Nahi Hai.. @rahulvaidyarkv ne esa bhi kya galat kiya bhai samaz nhi aaya. Family ya Girlfriend ke Liye Show Quit karne ki himmat Chahiye Usne Dikhai. Or Uske Bad Usko Show Ki Or Show Ko Uski Jarurat Thi Isliye Aaya (Rahul Vaidya is not a quitter. I don’t understand what he did that was so wrong. It takes courage to leave the show for a girlfriend or family, which he showed. He came back because he needed the show and the show needed him),” Manu wrote in his caption.

During Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rahul requested Salman to not label him as a quitter, as he felt bad about it. Salman schooled him and said, “Don’t try and justify this act of yours, agar bhaage ho, toh bhaage ho (you ran away, accept it).”

Salman also told Rahul that every contestant is missing their home and family, and it would be ‘unfair’ if he won the show over someone else who stayed inside the Bigg Boss house despite feeling like that. When Rahul asked why he was brought back, Salman reminded him that no one forced him to return.

