Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani calls Eijaz Khan ‘psycho’

Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani calls Eijaz Khan ‘psycho’

Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani, who was recently kicked out of the show, has called Eijaz Khan a psycho, adding that he met the cheapest kind of people on the Salman Khan show.

tv Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 11:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani was recently evicted from the show.
TV actor Nishant Singh Malkhani, who has evicted from the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14 recently, has called Eijaz Khan a psycho. He also said he met the cheapest kind of people inside the Bigg Boss house. On Monday’s episode of the Salman Khan show, wild card entry Kavita Kaushik was voted out the game and Nishant was named by the housemates to be evicted.

Eijaz has been unapologetically aggressive on the show. On Thursday’s episode, he was seen crying and telling Shardul Pandit that he felt hurt when the housemates called him crazy and mad. He has had fight with every person on the show.

Hindustantimes

Nishant said in an interview with The Khabari, “I have not seen a psycho like Eijaz who would be seen yelling and jumping around. With Pavitra Punia, I saw a woman using such language for the first time.”

 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nishant called Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan ‘selfish’ and ‘spineless’. He said, “No one is fake anymore, everyone’s real colours are showing. People who are looking bad, mean and selfish on the show are actually that. Be it Pavitra, Nikki, Rahul or Eijaz. These are all very selfish, spineless people, who only think for their benefit and for that, they can cheat anybody in the house. I considered Jaan (Kumar Sanu) my closest friend, I tried to be there for him, but I paid a very heavy price for it.”

He added, “God knows why Bigg Boss forcibly made Eijaz the captain! When the stay/swap thing happened, I and three others who were not even nominated were sent to the red zone for elimination.”

On last night’s episode, Eijaz said, “They gang up on me, say that I go crazy in tasks. These people do not know how to play tasks. My family is watching, they will be so hurt. I cannot be seen like this, Now I want to go, I fear these people will make me go crazy.”

