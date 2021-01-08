Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant wants Abhinav Shukla to drape her sari, he obliges. Watch

tv

Rakhi Sawant will be seen seeking help from Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Abhinav Shukla to drape a sari on Friday’s episode of the show.

In a promotional video, shared by Colors, Rakhi is seen announcing, “Aaj mujhe sari pehnaenge Abhinav ji (today, Abhinav will drape my sari),” and he instantly agrees for it.

Next, we see them standing in the bathroom area. They both laugh as he drapes her sari. “Kahe fun kar rahe ho? (why are you fooling around)?” Abhinav asks. Rakhi jokes about cobra’s erect posture (which is called phunn in Hindi) , makes sign of snake’s hood and says, “Fun to ye hota hai (this is fun). Should I bite you?”

“Acche se tuck in karna (tuck in properly),” Rakhi warns Abhinav who proves to be an expert in the matter. Rakhi then tells him, “Ohho babu, tumhe to maloom hai (wow, you already know it all).” She also expresses her fear that Abhinav may hurt her while pinning her sari over the shoulder. The video ends with Abhinav leaving the sari as a cone over her head and she wonders, “Ye kaun si sari pehna di? samosa bana diya (What sari is this? He turned me into a samosa.)!”

In an earlier promo, Rakhi had expressed her interest in Abhinav. While remembering her husband, she had said that she feels bad when she watches Rubina and her husband, Abhinav. In a fun moment, she even asked Bigg Boss if she should say ‘I Love You’ to Abhinav and ‘steal Rubina’s husband’.

In another emotional promo video, Rakhi was seen asking her mother why her husband never turns up. ‘“Maa Ritesh nahi aega maa? Bol na ek baar duniya ke saamne aaye mera haath pakad ke idhar ..maa ek baar (Won’t Ritesh come, ma? Please ask him to come in front of everyone, just once. Ask him to hold my hand, ma, just once)!” she said.

