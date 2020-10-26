Bigg Boss 14: Shardul Pandit’s jibe that Naina Singh ‘sat on his lap’ leaves Shefali Jariwala fuming, calls it ‘horrible first impression’

tv

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 10:31 IST

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw three wildcard entries - Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Kavita Kaushik. But no sooner did Shardul make an entry, he ensured that he became one of the most disliked new entrants. A comment made by him has angered Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala.

Taking to Twitter, Shefali wrote: “#ShardulPandit ‘ Godi mein ake baithi’ ... ***, vulgar, cheap , derogatory...u made a Horrible first impression... #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020.” At the time of introduction of three, he was asked if he knew the two women. To which, he said he was a fan of Kavita and had worked with Naina before. He also added: “Woh meri godi mein bhi aake baithi thii (she sat on my lap).”

#ShardulPandit ‘ Godi mein ake baithi’ ... WTF , vulgar, cheap , derogatory...u made a Horrible first impression... #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 — Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) October 25, 2020

The comment was shown in one of the promos of the show too. Shardul says his infamous words and adds, ‘ji main hosting kar raha tha uppar commentary box mein, aap ko upar bulaya tha ((I was hosting seated in the commentary box and you were called up there),” A shocked Naina checks him and says: “Usse godi nahin kehte hain, usse kehte hain saath mein hosting karna (that is not called sitting on anyone’s lap, its called hosting a programme together).”

The comment had obviously not gone down well with Naina; her initial reaction had been one of shock and anger. Through the rest of the episode, they kept sparring with each other even as Naina kept saying: “Aisa kaise bola?”

Also read: Bigg Boss: When Pamela Anderson was paid a bomb for 3 days in the house, admitted she barely knew Salman Khan

The episode also saw Nora Fatehi visiting the house to promote her new music video. A hilarious bit followed as the men in the house were asked to replicate her famous hook step from her popular song, Garmi from the film Street Dancer 3D.

After more than two weeks on Bigg Boss 14, two contestants - Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol - were evicted from the house. Three previous contestants - Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan - who had entered the house as ‘toofani seniors’, took leave after a two-week stint. They were replaced by second lot of seniors - Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter