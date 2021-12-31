e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Umar Riaz reacts to Abhinav Shukla’s criticism of brother Asim Riaz, advises him to ‘start trying hard’ to be visible

Bigg Boss 14: Umar Riaz reacts to Abhinav Shukla’s criticism of brother Asim Riaz, advises him to ‘start trying hard’ to be visible

Bigg Boss 14: After Abhinav Shukla said Asim Riaz was ‘trying too hard’ in the previous season, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz advised Abhinav to ‘start trying hard enough’ to be visible.

tv Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 16:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Umar Riaz responded to Abhinav Shukla’s criticism of Asim Riaz.
Umar Riaz responded to Abhinav Shukla’s criticism of Asim Riaz.
         

Asim Riaz’s brother, Umar Riaz, seems to have taken umbrage to Abhinav Shukla’s comments in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14. After Abhinav mocked Asim and said that he was ‘trying too hard’ in the previous season, Umar advised the former to ‘start trying hard enough’ to show everyone that he is in the show.

“One advice for #abhinav, plz start trying hard enough for people to see that u are actually in the show! @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND #bb14,” Umar tweeted.

During a conversation with the other contestants, Abhinav compared Sidharth Shukla and Asim. While most of the negative comments about Asim were muted, Abhinav could be seen imitating him and heard saying that he was ‘trying too hard’ in Bigg Boss 13.

 

Asim’s fans were angered by Abhinav’s comments and began trending an abusive hashtag against him on Twitter. Meanwhile, Abhinav’s fans came out in his support and began trending ‘I stand with Abhinav Shukla’.

Also read | Rhea Chakraborty has become quiet and withdrawn, time in jail ‘crushed her morale completely’: Rumi Jaffery

Abhinav is a part of Bigg Boss 14 with his wife Rubina Dilaik. They are among the most popular contestants on the show and have been nicknamed RubiNav.

Incidentally, Asim was offered a chance to be a part of Bigg Boss 14, but he turned it down. “Yes, I was offered. But the thing is that I have to spend 140 days in the house. It was a long time. For me, at that time I just recovered and it leaves an impact on your head that you just remember something and it’s like ‘I don’t want to go back’,” he told Bollywood Bubble in a recent interview.

“This is not the right time for me to go. I thought I have just recovered and doing good in my life. If I get a chance I will go. But at that time when I was offered, I wasn’t ready to be very honest,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Celebs, RWA WhatsApp groups part of Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy
Celebs, RWA WhatsApp groups part of Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy
CBSE 10th, 12th exams to be held from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15
CBSE 10th, 12th exams to be held from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15
Railways launch upgraded IRCTC website, call it a ‘New Year gift’ for travellers
Railways launch upgraded IRCTC website, call it a ‘New Year gift’ for travellers
Plan to develop 100 villages along the Indo-China border to be sent to Centre
Plan to develop 100 villages along the Indo-China border to be sent to Centre
EPFO starts crediting 8.5% for 2019-20, amount to reflect in EPF accounts from Jan 1
EPFO starts crediting 8.5% for 2019-20, amount to reflect in EPF accounts from Jan 1
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano is in Gal Gadot’s list of ‘Personal Wonder Women’
Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano is in Gal Gadot’s list of ‘Personal Wonder Women’
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In