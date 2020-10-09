Bigg Boss 14 written update day 5: Eijaz Khan breaks down, Rahul Vaidya fights with Jaan, Pavitra and Nishant

tv

It is not even one week into the new season and things are already heating up inside the Bigg Boss 14 house - Thursday’s episode was full of fights, emotions and drama. While many contestants thought Sidharth Shukla was unnecessarily favouring Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya picked fights with Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Pavitra Punia.

The episode began with the immunity task for the girls and they started wooing Sidharth for a make-believe music video as a part of the task. Pavitra won hearts with her performance, it was Rubina Dilaik who was kicked out the task as she focused on cleaning instead of wooing Sidharth.

In the next round, Shehzad Deol dropped Nikki’s tray of liquids and, she, in turn, dropped Pavitra’s and Jasmin’s trays. Later, Sidharth picked an argument with Shehzad, saying he was wrong to intervene in a task meant for girls. Sidharth claimed Shehzad should watch his own behaviour before judging others - Shehzad had apparently said people were disrespectful towards women in the previous season. Shehzad claimed he did not misbehave but was simply responding to instigation by Nikki.

Hina intervened and told Sidharth it looks like he is venting out frustration from his own season. Sidharth was often blamed for picking fights with Rashami Desai on Bigg Boss 13 last year. After the fights, Sidharth declared Nikki as the winner, claiming that it was wrong that a boy came in to intervene in the task. As a result, Nikki was announced to be safe from the nominations. Hina told Nikki she was wrong to have abused Shehzad. Jaan later told Shehzad it is wrong on his part to get into every fight against Nikki. Nikki then walked up to Shehzad and apologised. Rubina questioned Sidharth supporting Nikki and discussed with Nishant and Abhinav Shukla..

In a conversation with him, Pavitra Punia said she wanted to see the real Eijaz Khan. Later, Eijaz went up to Shehzad and said he is tired of chewing on his own anger. Eijaz also narrated a story: “Maine ek dog foster kiya. Logo ne torture kiya tha toh wo sabko katata tha. this is real story - called blossom. I tried feeding her, she bit me, it happened twice. then I left her with her food and went to my room, later, she came to me, respected me and licked my face, that is when I started respecting him back. I forgot this lesson. High time I remember that I should not respect dogs that bite back.” Shehzad smiled and asked Eijaz to remember the lesson and apply it in the show as well.

In a separate conversation, Nikki called Sara Gurpal stupid.

In the kitchen, Rahul picked a fight with Jaan when *he* was eating parantha and chutney. Rahul then locked horns with Nishant who kept insisting that everyone should take chutney keeping in mind other contestants as well. Rahul said, “Bhai tere ko nahi bol raha. Wo apni baat ka jawab dega . tu munshi mat ban. Tereko chashma laga hai na, shayad theek se dikha nahi hoga.”

Finding an isolated location in the garden area, Eijaz talked to the camera and said, “Traditionally, ek gender ko torture kiya gaya hai aur unko protect karne ke liye kuch laws hain but I now understand that gender can also misuse the laws. Aurat creator hai, mard catatayst hai and I understand that because my mom is no more. I think I have been used, meri acchai ka fayda uthaya jaa raha hai. I was not showing ego (When fighting the previous day). i will explain later. I believe aurat hum se badi hoti hai, shayad mai zarurat se jada karne jata hu aur sabko galatfehmi ho jati hai.” Eijaz kept wiping his tears as he spoke.

Later, seniors Gauahar Khan , Hina and Sid discussed how Rubina and Jasmin Bhasin were not being sports and playing the game. Later, Bigg Boss summoned everyone to the living room and chided Rubina and Jasmin for blaming Bigg Boss for not getting them cosmetics etc. Rubina requested for some comfort for her sleep while Jasmin said she got emotional and will keep doing it and Bigg Boss should not mind.

Towards the end of the episode, Pavitra picked on Rahul for ignoring wet tissues in the bathroom as he was the person in charge of the bathroom cleaning. Rahul snapped at her and criticised the taste of the food that Pavitra has been cooking. Pavitra then accused Rahul of flirting with women on Instagram.

