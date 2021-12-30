Bigg Boss 14 written update day 85: Jasmin calls Rakhi mad and injures her nose, Bigg Boss warns her

tv

Tuesday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode was full of fights and most of those involved Rakhi Sawant. Early in the morning, Rakhi fought with Aly Goni after he objected to her comment, “Whoever stole my coffee, may he/she die.” They yeled at each other and he called her an “irritating lady”. Both Aly and Jasmin Bhasin fought with Rakhi asking her to control her language and not utter such words during random fights in the house.

When Rakhi refused to back out of the fight, Jasmin also got angry and held her by the face saying, “Pagal ho gai hai tu? Pagalkhane bhej dein? (Have you gone mad? Should we send you to the mental asylum)?”

Later, while mocking Rakhi and her mundi (the head mask of a duck which was part of an earlier task), Jasmin and Nikki Tamboli started playing football with the mask. After a few moments, Jasmin ran and put the mask on Rakhi’s face, hurting her in the process. After throwing the mask away, Rakhi tried to bang her head on the glass table but Aly saved her. Soon, Rakhi started crying and shouting that she was badly hurt. Vikas Gupta, Rahul Vaidya, Sonali Phogat tended to her while Nikki, Jasmin and Rubina insisted Rakhi was not hurt and was only creating a scene.

Rakhi went to the medical room and a doctor gave her a few medicines. She was also heard telling Vikas, “I do not want her (Jasmin) to be eliminated from the game but there should be some punishment.” Later, Bigg Boss chided everyone on the house for being careless and “criticized” Jasmin for her behavior which led to Rakhi’s injury. However, Bigg Boss also clarified that no strict action would be taken against Jasmin as she did not intent to harm Rakhi.

On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya and Arshi Khan kept fighting over various issues throughout the episode. Arshi even cried and claimed the singer body-shamed her.

