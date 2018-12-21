Bigg Boss 7’s Armaan Kohli arrested for illegal possession of 41 liquor bottles

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Armaan Kohli has been arrested by the police for illegal possession of liquor bottles. As many as 41 bottles of scotch whisky, most of them purchased abroad, were found at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai, according to a Times of India report.

One isn’t allowed to keep more than 12 liquor bottles in their possession for longer than a month. Law also prohibits one of bringing more than one bottle of liquor at a time from overseas. Kohli was questioned at the Bandra excise station and the officials are trying to ascertain the cost of the entire stock that was found in his possession.

Kohli became famous on Bigg Boss for his quick temper and his relationship with actor Tanisha Mukerjee. He was also booked by the Mumbai police in June for assaulting his live-in partner Neeru Randhawa.According to police, he was accused by Neeru, a model, of beating her up after an argument broke out between the two.

The woman alleged they were discussing about money, when Kohli lost his temper and started hitting her. After a case was registered with the police, a team was formed to investigate into the matter and the woman’s statement was recorded.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 12:28 IST