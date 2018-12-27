Black Mirror movie to arrive on December 28, Netflix announces with trailer
Netflix is set to launch a stand-alone film, titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, based on the hit sci-fi anthology series, on Friday.
The streaming giant officially revealed the premiere date when it released a trailer only a day ahead of its debut. Black Mirror explores the negative impact new technology can have on the modern world in a satirical manner.
Set in the 1980s, Bandersnatch follows Stefan (played by Fionn Whitehead from Dunkirk), a young programmer who has hopes of creating a computer game inspired by an adventure novel given to him as a child.
Bandersnatch, the first official stand-alone movie from the franchise, will be helmed by The Twilight Saga: Eclipse director David Slade, who previously helmed a season four episode.
Will Poulter, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe and Asim Chaudhry are part of the cast. Meanwhile, the fifth season of Black Mirror is set arrive next year.
