Black Mirror movie to arrive on December 28, Netflix announces with trailer

Netflix is set to launch a stand-alone film, titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, based on the hit sci-fi anthology series, on Friday.

The streaming giant officially revealed the premiere date when it released a trailer only a day ahead of its debut. Black Mirror explores the negative impact new technology can have on the modern world in a satirical manner.

Set in the 1980s, Bandersnatch follows Stefan (played by Fionn Whitehead from Dunkirk), a young programmer who has hopes of creating a computer game inspired by an adventure novel given to him as a child.

Bandersnatch, the first official stand-alone movie from the franchise, will be helmed by The Twilight Saga: Eclipse director David Slade, who previously helmed a season four episode.

Will Poulter, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe and Asim Chaudhry are part of the cast. Meanwhile, the fifth season of Black Mirror is set arrive next year.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 20:52 IST