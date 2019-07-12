BOSS trailer: Karan Singh Grover is a mystery for Sagarika Ghatge in new web series. Watch

Actor Karan Singh Grover is all set to make his digital debut with a web series, BOSS- Baap of Special Services. The trailer of the mystery thriller, which stars Sagarika Ghatge as a cop, is out and promises a lot of suspense and thrill.

Karan plays Sudhir Kohli, an undercover cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases that are hard to crack. Sudhir seems to be a mystery for everyone, raising doubts if he is a cop or a con artist. His real character seems to be the mystery within the mystery that the cops are trying to solve.

Sagarika plays Sakshi Ranjan, a cop from a special crime branch who is on a mission to reveal his real identity. Apart from Karan and Sagarika in lead roles, the show also stars Gaurav Gera, Ayaz Khan, Tarun Mahilani and Dalljiet Kaur.

Talking about his character, Karan said, “I am delighted to be making my digital debut with ALTBalaji. I started my career on Television with Ekta and now I’m making my digital debut with her too. I’m looking forward to doing more work with her. I loved playing this character and the actors I worked with are a bunch of remarkably talented actors.”

Sagarika, too, shared her excitement about her new project and said, “I am really excited to be a part of BOSS. The character of a cop has always fascinated me and I really wanted to play something like this. I am glad that I got the chance to live this character and really thankful to ALTBalaji and Ekta Kapoor for giving me such a strong role to portray. I hope my fans will love me in this role.”

Karan recently returned to the small screen to play Rishabh Bajaj on TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He was last seen in the film, Hate Story 3. Sagarika was last seen in 2017 film Irada before she tied the knot with cricketer Zaheer Khan.

