Bryan Cranston hasn’t even read the Breaking Bad movie script but is excited for it

Bryan Cranston has said he is excited about the big-screen adaptation of Breaking Bad but is clueless about whether his character Walter White would appear in the film at all. Last week it was announced that a movie adaptation of the hit drama series is underway with creator Vince Gilligan.

Cranston said Gilligan had reached out to him for the project and he would be up for reprising his role if asked.

“Yes, there appears to be a movie version of ‘Breaking Bad’, but honestly I have not even read the script. I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script. And so, there’s the question of whether or not we’ll even see Walter White in this movie. Ohhhhh! Think about that one...

“There’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left on. And this idea, from what I’m told, gets into those — at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey,” the actor said on The Dan Patrick Show.

The AMC show, headlined by Cranston, centred around the transformation of White, a chemistry teacher into a methamphetamine-making drug lord.

The actor dubbed “Breaking Bad” as “the greatest professional period of my life” and said he would love to come back. “There is an appearance, or what kind of appearance — flashbacks, flash-forwards, I have no clue. But I’m excited about it because it’s ‘Breaking Bad’ and it was, and I can’t wait to see all those people again, even if I just come by to visit,” he said.

The show ran for six seasons till 2013 and ended with White’s death. Its prequel spin-off “Better Call Saul” will have its season five premiere next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 13:42 IST