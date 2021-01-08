Cezanne Khan recalls when he and Shweta Tiwari ‘were not speaking at all’ during Kasautii Zindagii Kay

tv

Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari played one of the most popular on-screen couples - Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma - but their real-life equation was anything but loving. Things got so bad between the two actors, who starred together in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, that they stopped talking to each other completely at one point.

The show, which aired from 2001 to 2008, featured Cezanne and Shweta as star-crossed lovers. He quit the show in 2007 after a generation leap as he did not want to play a grandfather on screen. He was replaced by Hiten Tejwani.

In an interview with The Times of India, Cezanne admitted to having problems with his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star. “True, there was a time when Shweta and I were not speaking at all. It’s okay, many actors don’t get along. Things happen in life but we being professionals continued doing our job with sincerity,” he said.

Cezanne, who became a household name with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, also acted in shows such as Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Hum 2 Hain Na. He was last seen on the small screen in Seeta Aur Geeta, which aired in 2009.

Talking about his hiatus from the small screen, Cezanne said that he turned down reality shows as he did not want to be in the news for his personal life. He said that the other shows that he was offered did not excite him enough.

Asked how he has been managing his finances all these years, Cezanne said, “By God’s grace, money has not been an issue with me. I thank Ekta Kapoor for giving me Kasautii Zindagii Kay through which I made good money. I didn’t go on to squander it and I invested it properly, and I am probably reaping the benefits now.”

