Chahatt Khanna heckled by a cabbie, was scared for her life in a flight: ‘I felt like I was going to lose my life that day’

tv

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 18:51 IST

TV actor Chahatt Khanna had a rather rough day recently when she was heckled by a cab driver for a selfie and faced a turbulent flight. The Bade Achche Lagte Hain actor said that the cabbie stopped in the middle of nowhere and asked her to take a selfie with him. Despite her requests, he was adamant about not moving.

Finally, the actor had to threaten him that she is calling the cops and there is a chip in her phone through which the cops can track her. She barely made in time for her flight but she was rough weather there as well because emergency brakes had to be applied while the plane was still on the runway, leading to panic inside the plane.

A Times of India report quoted Chahatt as saying, “It was a very difficult day for me. The driver in the cab to the airport was heckling me to get out so he could take a selfie. I tried reaching out to my friend at 4 am in the night and I told the driver that the cops would be coming soon. And then the runway brakes happened. It felt like I was going to lose my life that day but thankfully I survived and everyone on the flight survived. Finally, I could breathe a sigh of relief after reaching home.”

Chahatt got philosophical and declared on Thursday that she would prefer to go on a sabbatical and be her real self than fake her smiles and love. In a recent Instagram post, Chahatt wrote, “Why do we do what we do, have we lost our way withing or we just pretend to believe this is the real world, why so much of ego, what is this power game about? I don’t want to understand, why there isn’t anything real around? Today, I start my journey within, I stand by my beliefs to be more real n more human, I refuse to confine my love to just one person and give where it’s needed rather than just pouring on the only one the world needs love n care,” she wrote in a long note.

Also read: Ayushmann, Lisa Ray respond to religious leader’s comments ‘menstruating women who cook will be reborn as dogs’

Earlier this month, Chahatt had responded to allegations of dating Ribbhu Mehra and said in a press statement, “It’s not the first time my ex-husband Farhan has put me down in media , he is just cashing on my name. He had asked a out of the court settlement stating that he is broke and cannot afford his lawyer’s fee anymore.”

She also said, “Yes, we (Ribbhu and Chahatt) are very good friends, that’s all about it. It’s his (Farhan’s) habit to doubt me with everybody, earlier I was to be scared but this time I told him, ‘Yes, you are right’ , and admitted to whatever he asked because I wanted to end the conversation. He recorded my call and sent it to Spotboye, they rather then conforming, added fuel to the fire and printed it, that’s it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more