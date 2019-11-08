Courtney Cox makes FRIENDS fans emotional as she shares new pic with Matthew Perry: ‘Is he still a transponster?’

tv

Actor Courtney Cox shared a selfie on Instagram on Friday and warmed a million hearts. In the selfie, she is seen with her FRIENDS co-star, Matthew Perry.

“Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends,” she captioned the photo. Both the actors are seen smiling for the camera, looking older but still just as cute as they did in the hit show.

Their co-stars from the sitcom, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow also left happy comments on the post. “MATTY!! I LOVE YOU, GUYS,” wrote Aniston. “Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople,” wrote Lisa. While Courtney and Matthew played Monica Geller and Chandler Bing on the show, Jennifer and Lisa played their friends Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay. They were also joined by David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc on the show, who played Ross Geller and Joey Tribbiani.

Their fans also left comments on the post. “I love them so much that it hurts my heart,” wrote one. “I’m not crying you are,” wrote another. “Look at Chanandaler Bong,” read a comment, referring to a moment from the show.

Earlier last month, Jennifer had made her Instagram debut with a picture of all six of them. Aniston said getting support from Cox and Lisa as she joined Instagram “meant the world” to her. “It’s incredible. It’s like having your family stand right behind you, because these things are a little nerve wrecking,” Aniston said of getting love and support from her friends.

Aniston had recently hinted that the cast might reunite, even if it’s as part of a different project. “Oh god, there’s a lot of different ideas, but who knows?” she said.

Aniston, who currently has 18.7 million followers on Instagram, told Los Angeles Times that she keeps different mobile phones for office and work to avoid getting hooked on the internet.”I won’t let it be addictive. I decided to get two different phones. So one sits in my office and when that (Instagramming) has to happen, I’ll commit to that,” she said.The star reached one million followers in just 45 minutes of making debut on Instagram. She has received over a million likes each on her two posts.

