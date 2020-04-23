Covid-10 pandemic forces Vipul Roy to postpone his wedding

tv

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:53 IST

Actor Vipul Roy was thrilled to kickstart a new chapter of his life with fiancee Melis Atici, who stays in San Francisco, US and was planning to tie the knot in July- August at an international destination. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, everything has been put on hold and the two are currently in lockdown in different countries.

“She was in India till February and we were discussing dates to lock for our wedding. We were planning to have our wedding at an international destination in the month of July - August with our close friends and family. Unfortunately, she had to go back to San Francisco, USA, for her work and now she is stuck there and I’m here. We were planning from past six months but everything has fallen apart now,” Roy says.

In a hush-hush affair, the two got engaged in Istanbul (Turkey) in 2018 which was attended by their close friends and family. And now after four years of their relationship, the couple has decided to take the plunge but are in no rush. “Melis is very understanding and we mutually decided to wait for the right time. There is no point in taking any risk and nothing is more important than health,” Roy shares.

To cheer her up in times like these, Roy, 33, wrote a love letter and managed to courier it amid the lockdown. “Long-distance relationships are tough and you do feel low when your partner isn’t there around you in such times. We’ve had our moments of breaking down over the phone. So to cheer her up, I wrote a love letter and just after the lockdown, the last two flights were going and I could manage to send it to her. I was tracking the courier and the moment she got it, I called her and she broke down again reading it. I wish we could’ve been together in this quarantine time and got more time to spend together,” Roy signs off.

