Debina and I dress up everyday: Gurmeet Choudhary
The actor says that he and his wife don’t want to ‘regret later for not spending time together’tv Updated: May 12, 2020 13:05 IST
The ongoing lockdown to contain Covid-19 pandemic has altered everybody’s lifestyle. This restricted movement has become a reason of anxiety but actor Gurmeet Choudhary who is staying with his wife Debina Bonnerjee believes in looking at the positives, “Our schedules haven’t changed. We get up at the same time, have breakfast and then get ready as if we are planning to get out by wearing new clothes every day. I gel my hair and do some grooming. If you stay in your pyjamas the whole day, you tend to get lazy and boring. Debina and I are in a very happy space. We have got the time to be together and we don’t want to regret it later for not spending it with each other. We are reading, dancing creating content on social media. We also do meditation which has been a life changing experience. It’s important to stay busy,” says the actor.
Choudhary says the lockdown has allowed him to get into self-introspection, “From getting good grades in school, to thinking about getting a good career and settling down, we all have all have been running a rat race. We always thought that we were doing it for ourselves but actually we were doing it for others. Like, I realised, I never had time for myself. I am giving myself a lot of time. Everyday, I sit in my balcony and think about how I want to take my life forward. I want to continue with this routine even after the lockdown is over.”
The actor who became a household name with Ramayan (2008) where he played Ram and Debina played Sita. The show is currently being aired again “The show gave got me a lot of respect and got me an identity of being a mature actor. It also got me a lot of work. It generally happens that when actors do mythology shows, they get typecast, but it didnt happen with me. Since the time the re-run has begun, I have got many calls from people that they are enjoying the show with their kids. I am also enjoying watching myself again. am sure the show will stay relevant even after twenty years,” he concludes.
