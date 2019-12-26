Deepika Padukone is in tears as Dance+ contestants dedicate a tribute to her. Watch video

tv

Actor Deepika Padukone got emotional when the contestants on Dance+ dedicated a special performance to her on the show. A video shared online by Star Plus shows how Deepika was in tears on seeing the tribute.

The dancers performed to Deepika’s hit song Ghoomar from Padmaavat. While Deepika was dancing in her seat during the performance, she got emotional when it ended. She stood up from her seat to applaud the dancers and covered her face with her hands as her eyes began welling up. When show judge Remo D’Souza gave her a hug, she started sobbing in his arms.

She then went on stage and thanked the contestants. “I’ve been to so many shows but what I am feeling today, I cannot share it in words. I’ll just say it from my heart, thank you so much,” she said.

Deepika was promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak on Dance+. The actor will play an acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar film, which releases on January 10. In a recent interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, Deepika talked about how her depression resurfaced on the sets of the film.

“I needed to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of my nowhere and I was also caught off-guard. I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put myself emotionally through that...” she said.

Deepika also got emotional at the trailer launch of the film. She couldn’t hold her tears after watching the trailer and she said, “Usually, we need to sit through the narration process and decide whether you want to do a film or not, it’s not often when you come across a story where instantly within the first few minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to... and Chhapaak has been such thing.”

