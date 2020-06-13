e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Deepika Singh’s mother tests positive for Covid-19, actor seeks help from CM Arvind Kejriwal as hospital refuses report

Deepika Singh’s mother tests positive for Covid-19, actor seeks help from CM Arvind Kejriwal as hospital refuses report

TV actor Deepika Singh posted a video message after her mother tested positive for Covid-19 but the hospital refused to hand over the report. Her plea for help has since gone viral.

tv Updated: Jun 13, 2020 09:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
TV actor Deepika Singh has sought help from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as her mother tested positive for coronavirus.
TV actor Deepika Singh has sought help from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as her mother tested positive for coronavirus.
         

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh posted a video on social media on Friday seeking help from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after her mother tested positive for Covid-19 but hospital allegedly refused to hand over the report. In the message which has gone viral, the actor said Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College did not give the medical report to her parents due to which her mother cannot get admitted in a hospital. She further said her parents live in a joint family of 45 people and others are at risk too.

 

“My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. ‪My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help,” Deepika wrote with the message in which she tagged CM Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She went on to emphasise that they cannot get her mother admitted to a hospital without the report. The family lives in Delhi’s congested Paharganj area.

The actor said in the message, “My mother has never felt so weak in her life. Even my grandmother has breathing issues. There are 45 people in the house, and now everyone is at risk. My mother had not even stepped out and so we don’t even know how she got infected. We need to get everyone’s test done. Also, everyone is telling her that she should isolate herself at home. But what about the medicines and other care elements. We have no clue what to do.”

After deputy commissioner Abhishek Singh tweeted that the actor’s mother has been admitted on Saturday morning, she replied, “No not yet... she’s at home. My Grandmother is serious, she’s has breathing difficulty they admitted her in Jeevan nursing home . I want their admission in Gangaram hospital also m grandmother & father test to be done in the morning.”

top news
Covid-19 infection rate jumped by 21% in 12 days in Delhi
Covid-19 infection rate jumped by 21% in 12 days in Delhi
2 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Kulgam
2 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Kulgam
LIVE: India records 11,455 new Covid-19 cases in biggest single-day spike, death toll at 8,884
LIVE: India records 11,455 new Covid-19 cases in biggest single-day spike, death toll at 8,884
‘Existing polio vaccine shows promise, could protect against Covid-19’: Study
‘Existing polio vaccine shows promise, could protect against Covid-19’: Study
Govt reviews use of HCQ and antibiotic combo in treating Coronavirus cases
Govt reviews use of HCQ and antibiotic combo in treating Coronavirus cases
This 4-month-old spent 18 days on ventilator, beat Covid-19
This 4-month-old spent 18 days on ventilator, beat Covid-19
Choke holds by police should end, says Donald Trump
Choke holds by police should end, says Donald Trump
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In