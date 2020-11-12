Delnaaz Irani: Industry creates a certain image, they’ve done same with me; my talent hasn’t being explored in TV and films

tv

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 14:48 IST

In her career spanning almost two decades, Delnaaz Irani has mostly done comedies and supporting roles. Be it in films or on TV, the actor feels sad that makers don’t think about “variety” when they consider casting her.

“As an actor, I’ve done a lot of these roles in my 20s and 30s but now when I’m in my 40s — matured both as a person and an artiste — I definitely want to explore newer things. I feel my talent has not explored completely on either of these platforms. This industry creates a set image of an actor and they’ve done the same with me too. They want me to do same roles again and again,” says the actor, who has done films, Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Bhootnath (2008), and TV shows such as Shararat, Akbar Birbal and Choti Sarrdaarni.

Calling it unfair, Irani admits being “disheartened and dejected”, but being “the happy soul” that is, she somehow managed to stay strong.

“I’m a disciplined, punctual and a director’s actor, yet, sadly not many directors have tried exploring my capabilities. There are times I feel low and dejected but then I spring back and tell myself that, ‘Work is work’. And now, I’ve become choosey and take up selected TV and film projects,” says Irani.

The actor further shares, “Whether it was my last show or the upcoming web project, I made it a point that I have extremely different roles in both. Rest, I have theatre and ads to keep me going.”

When it comes to playing desired parts, it’s not that Irani hasn’t opened her heart to makers, but things are yet to work the way she would wants it. However, she isn’t losing hope and is continuing to work hard.

“Every time I tell them anything, they’d show interest but nothing much has worked out. In fact, some of them still come back to me with similar roles. But I won’t deny that I’m not getting different roles, though they’re still very few. I feel with OTT, things are changing. People with certain body type or look are not just being stereotyped in certain characters. Web is liberal, encouraging and ready to experiment. As an artiste, I’m also looking forward to getting more opportunities,” says the actor, who recently returned to anchoring after ten years and plans to take up a lot more work as a host.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ