e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Devoleena Bhattacharjee adopts two families for a month amid coronavirus pandemic

Devoleena Bhattacharjee adopts two families for a month amid coronavirus pandemic

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has adopted two underprivileged families during Covid-19 pandemic.

tv Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Devoleena Bhattacharjee adopts two families amid lockdown.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee adopts two families amid lockdown.
         

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, like many others in TV and film industry, is offering help to those less privileged during lockdown. The former Bigg Boss contestant has reportedly adopted two families for a month to support them.

A fan shared a screenshot of Devoleena’s donation and wrote on Twitter, “Thank youuuu so much @Devoleena_23 for Adopting 2 families for 1 month Nd Donating Money for Thier food & groceries ...This will be the best bihu gift for your Assam fans God bless you @Devoleena_23.” The screenshot shows Devoleena donated Rs 4400 to Akshay Patra Foundation to help two families who have daily wage workers as their primary earning members.

 

Earlier this month, Devoleena had also extended her help for a pregnant woman in need of blood from a rare blood group. The sister-in-law of the woman had tweeted, “Can’t express how much we owe to u @Devoleena_23 & @veerakunaparedy Yesterday my brother’s wife was admitted in hospital for delivery at that time she needed O- ve blood group.blood wasn’t available in hospital. It’s Quite impossible to get that because of during lock down.”

 

 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut defends sister, targets Farah Khan Ali again: ‘Don’t twist words to suit your distorted narrative’

Devoleena is not the first one to offer help in these tough times -several other TV celebs have also come forward to help those in need. TV star and comedian Kapil Sharma announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the PM relief fund while Arjun Bijlani donated Rs 5 Lakh to the PM-CARES fund. Arjun also donated to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

Host and actor Maniesh Paul had also announced his contribution. “I take a pledge to donate 20 lakhs from my savings to the PM-CARES fund...its time to be there for everyone... @narendramodiji.. JAI HIND,” he had tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
PM Modi says Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste and creed
PM Modi says Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste and creed
LIVE: Covid-19 infects 15,712 people in India, death toll at 507
LIVE: Covid-19 infects 15,712 people in India, death toll at 507
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news