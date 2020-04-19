Devoleena Bhattacharjee adopts two families for a month amid coronavirus pandemic

tv

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, like many others in TV and film industry, is offering help to those less privileged during lockdown. The former Bigg Boss contestant has reportedly adopted two families for a month to support them.

A fan shared a screenshot of Devoleena’s donation and wrote on Twitter, “Thank youuuu so much @Devoleena_23 for Adopting 2 families for 1 month Nd Donating Money for Thier food & groceries ...This will be the best bihu gift for your Assam fans God bless you @Devoleena_23.” The screenshot shows Devoleena donated Rs 4400 to Akshay Patra Foundation to help two families who have daily wage workers as their primary earning members.

Earlier this month, Devoleena had also extended her help for a pregnant woman in need of blood from a rare blood group. The sister-in-law of the woman had tweeted, “Can’t express how much we owe to u @Devoleena_23 & @veerakunaparedy Yesterday my brother’s wife was admitted in hospital for delivery at that time she needed O- ve blood group.blood wasn’t available in hospital. It’s Quite impossible to get that because of during lock down.”

Devoleena is not the first one to offer help in these tough times -several other TV celebs have also come forward to help those in need. TV star and comedian Kapil Sharma announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the PM relief fund while Arjun Bijlani donated Rs 5 Lakh to the PM-CARES fund. Arjun also donated to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

Host and actor Maniesh Paul had also announced his contribution. “I take a pledge to donate 20 lakhs from my savings to the PM-CARES fund...its time to be there for everyone... @narendramodiji.. JAI HIND,” he had tweeted.

