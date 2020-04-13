e-paper
Diego Luna regrets watching Chernobyl during coronavirus outbreak: 'It was such a big mistake. Terrifying!'

Diego Luna regrets watching Chernobyl during coronavirus outbreak: ‘It was such a big mistake. Terrifying!’

Diego Luna of Narcos: Mexico has said that he watched Chernobyl recently but now realises it was not such a good idea.

tv Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:20 IST
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Diego Luna is regretting watching Chernobyl.
Diego Luna is regretting watching Chernobyl.
         

Narcos: Mexico star Diego Luna says it was a mistake to watch HBO’s 2019 miniseries Chernobyl, about the 1986 nuclear disaster in Soviet Ukraine, as it is too close to what the world is going through because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram live chat with IndieWire’s Eric Kohn, Luna, who is back home in the Mexico city, said the response to Covid-19 by governments is similar to what happened with Chernobyl. As the nuclear plant in Pripyat exploded, authorities kept insisting that everything was fine even as labourers at the plant had started to get sick from acute radiation.

 

“I remember in London one day before we were told it was time to go home, I tried to watch Chernobyl and it was such a big mistake. Terrifying! I was seeing the reaction of so many governments to Covid-19 represented in that show. “That beginning of the show where the authorities say no, no, nothing’s happening, everything’s under control. It sounded so much like what we were living in,” Luna said in the chat.

Also read: Chahatt Khanna breaks silence on ‘quarantine love’ with Mika Singh

In the chat, the actor revealed that his daughter got the virus during a camp and it was hard to be home but stay isolated from his children. Now that his children are back, the actor said he is spending time with them besides exploring cooking.

“I love cooking…. I am really curious about Indian food, exploring spices… I am obsessed with cooking,” he said. The 40-year-old actor had visited India in November 2018 to promote Narcos: Mexico.

He is looking forward to his Disney Plus series, which is based on his Rogue One: Star Wars character Cassian Andor.

