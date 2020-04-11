e-paper
Diego Luna says he wants to take a break from Narcos, is excited for his Star Wars series

Narcos: Mexico star Diego Luna says he is not looking to go back to the hit crime series anytime soon.

tv Updated: Apr 11, 2020 15:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Diego Luna in a still from Narcos.
Narcos: Mexico star Diego Luna says he is not looking to go back to the hit crime series anytime soon. The actor played the role of Mexican drug kingpin Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo across two seasons on the Netflix series.

The sophomore season, which debuted in February, ended with the capture of Luna's Gallardo. When asked whether he will return for the third season, Luna told IndieWire that he is taking a break from the show as shooting for it was quite "intense" for him.

 

“Not for now, not for now, no, no, no. At the beginning it was fun, but then it became really heavy for me. I need rest, those two years were really intense for me," the 40-year-old actor said.

Luna, however, is looking forward to his Disney Plus series on his Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character of Cassian Andor.

"It’s a nice challenge and it’s a great way to approach a show, but what happens when you already know the ending? Then it becomes about the story. Everything is in how you tell the story and how many different layers you can find. This can’t be a show now where at the end we surprise you with like, ‘Oh no it wasn’t him!’ We’ve already seen the ending," he said.

"If you think about it, Rogue One started with the same task. The last scene of Rogue One is a scene we all know. It makes another part of your brain work (as a storyteller). You can’t use the same formulas for storytelling you’ve known all your life with this because it’s very different. The big thing is now we start with a character that people already know what he’s capable of," Luna said.

