Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim look gorgeous as bride and groom. See first pics from their wedding

TV actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim finally tied the knot on Thursday and pictures from the ceremony are already flooding the internet. After their nikah in a village in Uttar Pradesh, the couple will take the pheras around the holy fire and observe the Hindu rituals of wedding later in the day.

Dipika looked gorgeous in a pink and golden lehenga and paired it with matching jewellery. Shoaib, on the other hand, wore a light pink sherwani and garlands of banknotes while a sehra covered his face!

The couple will host a reception in Mumbai on February 26. Close friends of the couple, Jyotsana Chandala, Falak Naaz and Abhishek Sharma, will attend the ceremony.

Dipika and Shoaib first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka but fell in love only after Shoaib quit the show in 2013. The couple announced their relationship in early 2016 and by 2017, they had finalised their wedding date.

